Weekly Tarot Reading For September 8- 14: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For Coming Week
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life—be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For September 8- 14
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week begins with a strong urge to push forward, but rushing may only bring confusion. Take a breath, pause, and allow things to unfold at their own pace. A conversation with a partner or colleague could clear the air—don’t avoid it, but also don’t force it. By midweek, a small financial opening or new idea may appear. Toward the weekend, your inner clarity strengthens, helping you see where your true priorities lie. Trust what feels right, not what feels urgent. Lucky number: 7 Lucky colour: Crimson Red Tip for the Week: “Clarity guides my strength.”
Taurus
The start of the week may feel heavy with duties, yet it quietly teaches you what matters most. Don’t cling to comfort—step into growth, even if it feels unsettling. Around midweek, emotions may run high in love or self-worth matters. A little risk in money or work could move things forward. By the weekend, retreat into stillness or nature; you’ll find that grounding brings the calm you’ve been seeking. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Emerald Green Tip for the Week: “I embrace change with confidence.”
Gemini
Your energy scatters easily this week, and you may find yourself pulled in too many directions. Important talks bring hidden truths, so listen carefully to what’s said and unsaid. Romance or emotional matters grow clearer midweek, showing you what you really want. On the financial side, don’t fall into old mistakes; lessons from the past are here to guide you. Intuition is your best compass—lean into it fully. Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Golden Yellow Tip for the Week: “My focus shapes my destiny.”
Cancer
Family or personal matters may stir emotions early this week, and avoiding them won’t help. Allow yourself to feel deeply before deciding anything. By midweek, expressing what you’ve been holding back brings relief. Be mindful not to overspend impulsively—it won’t soothe what’s underneath. By the weekend, peace slowly returns, and you’ll feel lighter for having faced what needed attention. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Silver Grey Tip for the Week: “I honor my emotions with grace.”
Leo
Challenges may shake your confidence at the start of the week, but your steady presence carries you through. An old idea or creative passion may resurface midweek—this is worth nurturing. Relationships deepen when you let your guard down and share from the heart. Finances improve through efforts that were delayed earlier. The weekend is made for joy, laughter, and reconnecting with your playful side. Your light shines brightest when you stop trying so hard to prove it. Lucky number: 9 Lucky colour: Burnished Gold Tip for the Week: “My strength lies in calm confidence.”
Virgo
The week opens with a feeling of being stretched thin. A decision about health, work, or routine may present itself midweek—say yes to change, even if it feels sudden. Overthinking could strain relationships; just showing up with sincerity will do more than analysis ever could. Money matters may need adjustment or review, but it clears the way forward. By the weekend, stillness brings back clarity. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Soft Beige Tip for the Week: “Simplicity brings clarity.”
Libra
Balance is the call of the week. At first, you may feel pulled between your own needs and what others demand. Midweek, honest conversations bring much-needed clarity, even if they feel uncomfortable at first. In finances, review old transactions or commitments carefully. In love, truth spoken with kindness brings transformation. Over the weekend, spend time in art, music, or reflection—anything that restores inner peace. Choosing yourself isn’t selfish; it’s necessary. Lucky number: 11 Lucky colour: Soft Pink Tip for the Week: “Balance restores my happiness.”
Scorpio
Old wounds or fears may stir again early in the week, reminding you of what needs to be released. Letting go is your real strength now. Midweek highlights who truly supports you, whether in love or friendship—allow yourself to be vulnerable, it will only deepen connections. Keep emotions out of financial choices; stick to practical ground. The weekend brings steadiness and a renewed sense of direction. Transformation, once again, is your gift. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Deep Burgundy Tip for the Week: “I transform through release.”
Sagittarius
Restlessness may distract you in the beginning, but don’t scatter your energy. Pause, reflect, and remember your true path. Midweek favors fresh beginnings—whether through study, travel, or expanding your skills. A mentor’s advice could be meaningful. Keep relationships light with humor; don’t let seriousness weigh you down. Financially, consider investing in something that builds knowledge or future growth. The weekend helps you realign with joy, reminding you of the freedom you crave. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Indigo Blue Tip for the Week: Light a white candle and meditate on the flame for peace within you.
Capricorn
Your need for structure is strong this week, but control may not serve you as well as flexibility does. The urge to finalize plans may arise early, yet being open to adjustments will create better flow. Midweek brings insights about home or emotional wellbeing—small changes go a long way. In love, warmth and presence matter more than obligation. Financial matters remain steady if you trust your groundwork. Rest and pause by the weekend will recharge you. Lucky number: 1 Lucky colour: Slate Grey Tip for the Week: “Peace fuels my productivity.”
Aquarius
The week begins with uncertainty, particularly in work or self-image. In relationships, being open and truthful builds stronger foundations. Financially, avoid quick choices—you’ll see better options soon. Toward the weekend, pay close attention to dreams, signs, or synchronicities. They are pointing you toward alignment. Your vision is taking shape, even if you can’t see the full picture yet. Lucky number: 10 Lucky colour: Royal Blue Tip for the Week: “My vision is aligned by my patience and inner calling” repeat this 3 times every day
Pisces
Your intuition is sharp this week, and even the smallest signs or dreams hold meaning. Stay aware—they carry guidance for you. Relationships improve when you voice your feelings honestly and stay present in the moment. In finances, set firm boundaries around ongoing commitments. Midweek clears emotional fog, and by the weekend you feel lighter and more in tune with yourself. Remember, surrendering control doesn’t make you weak—it allows life to flow through you. Lucky number: 12 Lucky colour: Ocean Blue Tip for the Week: Your intuition is guiding you through everything, try listening to your inner voice
Trending Photos