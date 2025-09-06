Weekly Tarot Reading For September 8- 14: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And TIP For Coming Week

9 / 13

Old wounds or fears may stir again early in the week, reminding you of what needs to be released. Letting go is your real strength now. Midweek highlights who truly supports you, whether in love or friendship—allow yourself to be vulnerable, it will only deepen connections. Keep emotions out of financial choices; stick to practical ground. The weekend brings steadiness and a renewed sense of direction. Transformation, once again, is your gift. Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Deep Burgundy Tip for the Week: “I transform through release.”