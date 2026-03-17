Weekly Vastu predictions for March 16–22, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

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This week, focus on calming excessive fire to manage impatience and give a boost to your career.

Remedies:

Keep the south-east area of your home clean, clutter-free, and avoid placing water elements in this area.

Placing a candle or copper decor items in the south-east corner of the home will boost confidence and enhance positive energy.

Keeping a red crystal on your work desk helps to enhance focus and productivity.

Offering water to the rising sun daily brings clarity in making better life decisions.