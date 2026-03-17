Weekly Vastu predictions for March 16–22, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 16–22, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 16–22, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment.
According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of Indian Institute of Vedic Science,, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
This week, focus on calming excessive fire to manage impatience and give a boost to your career.
Remedies:
Keep the south-east area of your home clean, clutter-free, and avoid placing water elements in this area.
Placing a candle or copper decor items in the south-east corner of the home will boost confidence and enhance positive energy.
Keeping a red crystal on your work desk helps to enhance focus and productivity.
Offering water to the rising sun daily brings clarity in making better life decisions.
Taurus
This week brings balance of career and financial fluctuations.
Remedies:
Keeping the house clutter free will brings comfort and luxury into your lives.
Discipline is required for managing financial expenses.
Time management brings professional recognition, career and potential travel opportunities.
Chanting of “Shukra beej manta” will bring harmony into your life.
Gemini
This week brings new career opportunities and potential for increased income.
Remedies:
The north-west area of the home should be clean and clutter free as it brings positive energy.
Keeping the windows open helps in promoting communication and creativity.
Remove mirrors from the bedroom as they can cause restlessness and disturb sleep patterns.
Keeping the north area clean helps in financial stability and placing money plants or indoors plants in that area brings wealth.
Cancer
This week begins with mental restlessness for moving towards a strong and positive weekend
Remedies:
Keeping the north area clean, tidy, and light will boost positive energy into your home.
Using calming colours like light blue, white, and silver brings peace, avoiding fiery and red tones in the bedroom.
Lighting camphor and sandalwood incense on Monday helps in emotional stability and reduces anxiety.
Clean all clutter and old items from your bedroom for better sleep.
Leo
This week brings professional growth, financial stability, and emotional growth in relationships.
Remedies:
Keeping the area of the east clean and clutter-free helps in professional growth.
Clean and open the window to allow positive energy and sunlight to enter the house.
Keep the conversation clear and avoid misunderstandings with your partner for a smooth flow of relations.
Adding golden decor items into your home brings prosperity and enhances personal growth and confidence.
Virgo
This week requires planning for turning potential career challenges into success.
Remedies:
Keep the north-east area of your home clean, clutter-free, and avoid placing heavy furniture there for better clarity and self-healing.
Create a sacred space in the north-east direction of your home and palace crystal lotus to attract positive energy.
Place indoor plants like basil and mint, which helps in purification of your environment.
Using decor of green and white colour for promoting focus.
Libra
This week brings financial stability and a balance.
Remedies:
Maintain symmetry in your bedroom and place rose elements to enhance love, stability and compassion.
Burning sandalwood incense daily helps in making the environment peaceful and allows positive energy.
Keep the main entrance clean and clutter-free to allow positive energy and wealth to enter.
Avoid keeping broken mirrors or cluttered items in the bedroom or the southeast direction, as these can create relationship imbalance and financial stress.
Scorpio
The week will begin with a high-pressure workload and tension, which later turns into productivity and career stability.
Remedies:
Keep the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free, and place an Obsidian crystal in this area to protect your personal space.
Placing water elements like fountains in the north direction of your home to boost career opportunities.
Remove broken or unused electronic items from your home to balance emotional stress.
Avoid keeping mirrors in the bedroom, as they can cause disturbance in your sleep.
Sagittarius
This week will bring career growth, prosperity and wisdom.
Remedies:
Keep the north-east area clean, tidy and clutter-free to attract positive energy.
Using golden and yellow decor in your home brings new career opportunities.
Place black tourmaline at the main entrance as it helps absorb negative energies.
Keep your workplace clutter-free, especially the area around the window, to allow fresh and positive energy to enter.
Capricorn
This week requires discipline and avoiding unnecessary expenses.
Remedies:
Keep the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free, as it represents stability.
Place heavy furniture and earthen pots in the south-west direction to attract financial stability and career growth.
Lighting a sesame oil lamp on Saturdays will attract long-term success.
Using blue, grey, and dark brown in home decor helps in focusing.
Aquarius
This week focuses on navigating financial responsibilities and grounding intense energy.
Remedies:
Keep the north area clean and clutter-free, as it brings career opportunities and financial stability.
Using white or blue colour in the workspace promotes mental clarity and innovations.
Lighting incense on Saturdays helps in clearing negative energies and balancing energy.
Placing a silver or water bowl in the north area helps in emotional stability and calm into your life.
Pisces
This week brings opportunities for creative growth which requires careful management of emotions.
Remedies:
Keep the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free and place a crystal pyramid in that area to attract positive energy.
Using blue, lavender, and white colours in home decor brings emotional calm and promotes relaxation.
Light sandalwood or jasmine incense daily to reduce tension and balance energies.
Place a water element decor like fountain in the north-east direction brings emotional and financial stability.
Trending Photos