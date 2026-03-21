Weekly Vastu predictions for March 23 – 29, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 23 – 29, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 23 – 29, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Focus on the south-east corner of your home, which represents the fire zone.
Place a red lamp and red decorative items in the south-east area of your house.
Avoid the water element in this corner of your home, as it can drown your career opportunities.
Setting up your workspace facing east will help you achieve your goals.
Taurus
Keep the south-west corner of your clutter-free and clean, which represents the earth zone.
Avoid using blue and black colour items in this area, as it can cause emotional instability.
Place heavy decorative items in the south-west corner to help with financial stability.
Avoid hanging a chimney, and heavy curtains in this area can disturb the air element, leading to financial leakage.
Gemini
Focus on the north-west area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Hang a wind chimney in this area to help increase networking and clear communication.
Setting up your workspace facing north will boost confidence and support personal development.
Placing a crystal item in the north-west area will improve connections and bring new career opportunities.
Cancer
Focus on the north-east area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing fire items in this area, as it represents the water zone. Instead, placing a water bowl in this area will promote self-awareness.
Avoid keeping a mirror facing the bed, as it can disturb your sleep.
Purifying the north-east area will clear clutter from your mind and promote self-growth.
Leo
Focus on the east area or the wall of your living room, and decorate it with items that represent the sun.
Lighting a ghee diya or golden coloured candle daily in this area will bring fame and recognition.
Placing a brass lion or a picture of a rising sun on your work desk will boost self-awareness.
Using golden or orange colours in your living area will help increase networking and attract people to your social circle.
Virgo
Focus on the north area of your home, which represents the wealth Zone.
Placing a money plant in a green or blue pot in the north area will bring new income streams and help in financial stability.
Avoid heavy furniture and clutter in the north area, as they can block the way to new opportunities.
Keeping your work desk clutter-free will boost self-awareness.
Libra
Focus on the south-east area of your home and keep the area clean and clutter-free.
Placing a rose crystal or lighting a white-scented candle in the south-east area will help strengthen relationships.
Using pairs of decorative items will attract soul mates or stable business partners.
Avoid placing a mirror facing your beds will disturb your sleep.
Scorpio
Focus on the south area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the south area with red colour or copper items will protect your energy from vampires.
Placing water elements or mirrors in this area will block your energy and reduce emotional stability.
Place a conch filled with clean water in the north-east area and sprinkle that water around your house helps in clearing inner turbulence.
Sagittarius
Keep the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting a pure ghee diya facing the north-east direction will help in attracting career opportunities.
Create a sacred space in the north-east area and practise meditation or read a spiritual book in that area to promote self-awareness and clear the noise from your daily life.
Placing a globe or map on your working desk will enhance your travel opportunities.
Capricorn
Keep the west area of your home or office clean and clutter-free.
Placing metallic decorative items in the west area will bring recognition and promotions.
Avoid fire elements like red candles or fireplace in the west or south-west, which can dissolve your savings.
Using white, grey or metallic shades will reduce friction with your colleagues.
Aquarius
Focus on the north-west area of your home, which represents the air zone.
Placing a bowl filled with clean water or steel items in this area will attract career opportunities.
Avoid candles, gas stoves or red items in the north-west area, as these can create mental stress and clashes in friendships.
Planning your goals facing the north-west direction will enhance clarity and self growth.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid large and heavy elements in this area, as this can block your creativity and cause emotional instability.
Placing a small bowl of sea salt under your bed will block your nightmares and enhance clarity.
Burning lavender or jasmine incense in the north-east direction will clear clutter from your mind and provide guidance.
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