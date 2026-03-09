Weekly Vastu predictions for March 9–15, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 9–15, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 9–15, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
People born under aries are energetic, confident and courageous.
Remedies:
They should focus o the south-east direction of their home, which represents the fire element.
Lightning a red lamp or candle in the south-east direction can enhance positive energy.
Keeping the area clean and clutter free and avoid water elements in this area.
Using red, orange and copper items can support motivation, improve leadership, and help in career growth.
Taurus
People born under Taurus value security, comfort, and luxury.
Remedies:
They should focus on the north direction of their home.
Keeping money plants and indoor plants in the north area can attract financial stability and prosperity.
They should remove all the broken items from their home and avoid keeping mirrors in their bedroom.
Earthy colors like green or beige can attract calmness and peace of mind.
Gemini
People born under Gemini, curious, communicative, and mentally active.
Remedies:
They should keep the north or north-west area of their home clean and ventilated as it represents the air zone.
Keeping your work place in the east direction for better communication and clarity.
Hanging a chimney near a window helps in improving negative vibration.
Light yellow or green shade enhances creativity and career adaptability.
Cancer
People born under Karka are emotional and deeply connected to their home.
Remedies:
They should focus on the north side of their home which represents the water element.
Keep this area clean and do not place any heavy furniture.
Placing a small bowl of water here to improve emotional stability.
Using white, silver or pale blue color can bring mental calm and improve relationships.
Leo
People born under Leo are confident, ambitious, and natural leaders, they often seek for respect and visibility.
Remedies:
They should keep the east direction of their home clean and clutter free.
Keep the window open for natural sunlight, which helps in boosting positivity.
Decorate the space with bright lights and sun symbols to enhance growth.
Using gold and orange color to gain fame or personal recognition.
Virgo
People born under Virgo are practical, organised, and detail oriented.
Remedies:
They should focus on the north-east direction and keep that area for work and study.
They should keep the north-east area clean and clutter free which improves productivity.
Placing a small lotus crystal or plant can enhance concentration.
Using light green or earthy colors helps in mental clarity and provide healthy environment.
Libra
People born under Libra love harmony, beauty and value relationships.
Remedies:
They should focus on the south-west area of their home as it represents stability.
Decorate the south-west direction in an aesthetically peaceful space to bring harmony.
Decorate the space with pair items for relationship stability.
Using soft pestle shades like peach and pink brings peace and emotional stability.
Scorpio
People born under are intense, passionate, and emotionally strong.
Remedies:
The south direction of their home should remain stable and well-maintained.
Burning incense weekly helps in controlling negative vibrations.
Using deep maroon and red color brings confidence and clarity.
Keeping a black tourmaline near the entrance helps in emotional control.
Sagittarius
People born under Sagittarius are adventurous and spiritually inclined.
Remedies:
Keeping the north-east area clean and used as sacred space will give benefits.
Placing spiritual or meditative items like books will help in spiritual growth.
Avoid dark colors in that space to maintain positivity.
Using yellow or light orange colours bring wisdom and help in career expansion.
Capricorn
People born under Capricorn are disciplined and goal oriented.
Remedies:
They should focus on the south-west corner of their home as it represents stability.
Avoid water elements in the south-west area.
Keeping important documents in this corner helps in strengthening motivation and help in career growth.
Using dark and earthy tones supports determination and responsibilities.
Aquarius
People born under Aquarius are creative thinkers with innovative minds.
Remedies:
They should keep the west direction clean and bright.
Decorating the home with metal or artistic items brings creativity.
De-clutter the area around the window regularly to allow fresh air.
Using white and light blue colours as they bring innovation and clarity.
Pisces
People born under Pisces are passionate and love to live in their imaginative world.
Remedies:
They should focus on the north-east area of their home as it brings peace into their lives.
They should practise meditation in the north-east area of their home for spiritual clarity and emotional balance.
Use soft and water items like fountains as it brings positivity.
Using light blue and lavender colour to promote relaxation and harmony.
Trending Photos