Weekly Vastu predictions for March 9–15, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

People born under aries are energetic, confident and courageous.

Remedies:

They should focus o the south-east direction of their home, which represents the fire element.

Lightning a red lamp or candle in the south-east direction can enhance positive energy.

Keeping the area clean and clutter free and avoid water elements in this area.

Using red, orange and copper items can support motivation, improve leadership, and help in career growth.