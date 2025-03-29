West Bengal Travel: 5 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit For Your Next Trip

2 / 7

Located in the Bankura district, Bishnupur is a town that beautifully preserves the history of Bengal's terracotta temples and intricate architecture. The town is famous for its 18th-century temples made from red clay, which are beautifully adorned with intricate carvings depicting mythological tales. Apart from its temples, Bishnupur is also known for its unique style of classical music—Baul music—and its beautiful handicrafts, such as Baluchari sarees and terracotta figurines. If you’re looking to delve into the cultural heart of Bengal, Bishnupur is the perfect getaway.

Best Time to Visit: October to March