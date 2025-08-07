What To Do After Rakhi? 10 Fun-Filled Indoor Activities To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Your Cousins

1 / 12

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about tying the rakhi and exchanging gifts — it's about spending quality time with your siblings and cousins. Once the rituals are done and the sweets are eaten, the real fun begins! This year, extend the celebration indoors with engaging, creative, and laughter-filled activities that strengthen your bond.

Here are 10 fun indoor ideas to keep the festive vibes going strong with your cousins after rakhi.