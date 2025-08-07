Advertisement
What To Do After Rakhi? 10 Fun-Filled Indoor Activities To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Your Cousins

Raksha Bandhan doesn’t end with tying the rakhi—there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Celebrate the rest of the day indoors with your cousins through games, challenges, and creative bonding activities. From karaoke sessions to DIY crafts and movie marathons, these ideas will keep the festive spirit alive. Make Raksha Bandhan 2025 unforgettable with laughter-filled moments at home.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about tying the rakhi and exchanging gifts — it's about spending quality time with your siblings and cousins. Once the rituals are done and the sweets are eaten, the real fun begins! This year, extend the celebration indoors with engaging, creative, and laughter-filled activities that strengthen your bond.

Here are 10 fun indoor ideas to keep the festive vibes going strong with your cousins after rakhi.

Play Fun Card and Board Games

Play Fun Card and Board Games

Whether it's Uno, Ludo, Monopoly, or a deck of regular playing cards, these games never go out of style. Playing them together builds healthy competition, sparks laughter, and keeps everyone entertained for hours.

Host a Cousin-Only Antakshari or Karaoke Night

Host a Cousin-Only Antakshari or Karaoke Night

Turn your living room into a musical stage! Pick teams, sing your hearts out, and even mimic your favourite Bollywood singers. It’s a fun way to relive memories and create new ones.

Set Up a DIY Photo Booth

Set Up a DIY Photo Booth

Use fairy lights, dupattas, paper props, and a plain wall to create a festive photo booth. Click quirky pictures with your cousins and capture the spirit of Raksha Bandhan 2025 in style.

Create a Raksha Bandhan Memory Jar Together

Create a Raksha Bandhan Memory Jar Together

Ask each cousin to write down a special memory, message, or inside joke and put it in a jar. Years later, revisiting this jar will bring back warm memories of the bond you shared.

Have a Movie Marathon With a Theme

Have a Movie Marathon With a Theme

Choose a theme like “Sibling Love,” “90s Bollywood,” or “Feel-Good Family Films.” Prepare snacks, dim the lights, and enjoy an in-house movie night full of laughs, nostalgia, and comfort.

Play Dumb Charades or Pictionary

Play Dumb Charades or Pictionary

These classic games never disappoint. Divide into teams and let the fun chaos unfold. Whether it's guessing a movie name or drawing ridiculous sketches, everyone will end up in splits!

Try a Festive Cooking or Dessert Challenge

Try a Festive Cooking or Dessert Challenge

Team up and have a mini cooking competition — think “best Raksha Bandhan dessert” or “5-minute snack challenge.” It’s tasty, hilarious, and brings out your creative side.

Record a Raksha Bandhan Reel or Skit Together

Record a Raksha Bandhan Reel or Skit Together

Why not go digital? Create a funny or emotional Rakhi-themed reel or skit. It’s a fun bonding exercise and you’ll have a memory to share on social media or keep for your personal collection.

Create a Family Quiz Game

Create a Family Quiz Game

Prepare a quiz with questions about your family — from funny childhood incidents to who said what last week! It sparks conversation, laughter, and helps you all reconnect.

Make a DIY Craft or Rakhi Keepsake

Make a DIY Craft or Rakhi Keepsake

Get crafty with paper, glitter, and glue. Make DIY cards, friendship bands, or memory frames together. These handmade tokens become keepsakes you'll cherish long after the festival is over.

Raksha Bandhan is about more than just traditions — it’s about the love, laughter, and connection you share with your siblings and cousins. These indoor activities make the day last longer and the bond even stronger. So after the rakhi is tied and gifts are given, let the real celebration begin — right in your living room!

