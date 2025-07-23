When the Weather Screams for Snacks: Quick Bites You Can Make in 10 Minutes

photoDetails

english

2935585

During the rainy season, quick and cozy snacks are a must, especially ones that can be prepared within just 10 minutes. Here is a list of 7 snacks that are comforting, such as masala corn, bread pakoras, spicy Maggi noodles, and crispy onion bhajis while paneer tikka and poha offer a protein-rich or light alternative, and garlic cheese toast adds a cheesy twist during lazy monsoon evenings. These snacks are flavorful, easy to prepare, and also pair perfectly with a hot cup of tea or side dip, making them ideal for enjoying the monsoon mood sitting at home.