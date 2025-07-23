When the Weather Screams for Snacks: Quick Bites You Can Make in 10 Minutes
During the rainy season, quick and cozy snacks are a must, especially ones that can be prepared within just 10 minutes. Here is a list of 7 snacks that are comforting, such as masala corn, bread pakoras, spicy Maggi noodles, and crispy onion bhajis while paneer tikka and poha offer a protein-rich or light alternative, and garlic cheese toast adds a cheesy twist during lazy monsoon evenings. These snacks are flavorful, easy to prepare, and also pair perfectly with a hot cup of tea or side dip, making them ideal for enjoying the monsoon mood sitting at home.
1. Masala Corn:
Masala Corn: This quick snack is made by boiling or microwaving sweet corn kernels and then tossing them in butter, chaat masala, red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice for a kick. This snack is warm, spicy, and tangy and it is the ultimate monsoon snack that is both tasty and healthy.
2. Bread Pakora:
Bread Pakora: Take slices of bread, then stuff them with spicy mashed potato filling, gradually dip in seasoned gram flour batter with spices and shallow fry until golden and crispy. These snacks are crispy on the outside and soft inside, and it’s also a classic rain-day treat with tea.
3. Maggi Masala Noodles:
Maggi Masala Noodles: These instant noodles have a twist; they include chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes, and capsicum while boiling. Then spice it up with green chilies or garam masala for a rainy comfort meal that is quick and satisfying during rainy season.
4. Onion Bhaji (Kanda Bhaji):
Onion Bhaji (Kanda Bhaji): For this quick recipe, you have to thinly slice onions, mix with besan (gram flour), ajwain, and spices, and fry till golden. These crispy fritters are irresistible with a cup of masala chai and green chutney, especially on rainy days.
Paneer Tikka (Stovetop Version):
Paneer Tikka (Stovetop Version): Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt, spices, and lemon juice then quickly pan-fry or grill them on a tawa until they turn golden. A quick, smoky, spicy, and protein-rich evening snack is ready.
6. Poha (Flattened Rice):
6. Poha (Flattened Rice): First rinse poha thoroughly, then cook it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chilies, and turmeric. Light, flavorful, and filling. Also, this snack is perfect for a quick rainy-day breakfast.
7. Garlic Cheese Toast:
Garlic Cheese Toast: Toast bread slices on a pan with garlic butter and then top with grated cheese and herbs now cover with a lid for a minute so that the cheese could melt. Rainy evening snack quick, rispy, cheesy and aromatic, best served with ketchup or any side dip.
Trending Photos