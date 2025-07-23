Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935653https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/when-the-weather-screams-for-snacks-quick-bites-you-can-make-in-10-minutes-2935653
NewsPhotosWhen the Weather Screams for Snacks: Quick Bites You Can Make in 10 Minutes
photoDetails

When the Weather Screams for Snacks: Quick Bites You Can Make in 10 Minutes

During the rainy season, quick and cozy snacks are a must, especially ones that can be prepared within just 10 minutes. Here is a list of 7 snacks that are comforting, such as masala corn, bread pakoras, spicy Maggi noodles, and crispy onion bhajis while paneer tikka and poha offer a protein-rich or light alternative, and garlic cheese toast adds a cheesy twist during lazy monsoon evenings. These snacks are flavorful, easy to prepare, and also pair perfectly with a hot cup of tea or side dip, making them ideal for enjoying the monsoon mood sitting at home.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Masala Corn:

1/7
1. Masala Corn:

 Masala Corn: This quick snack is made by boiling or microwaving sweet corn kernels and then tossing them in butter, chaat masala, red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice for a kick. This snack is warm, spicy, and tangy and it is the ultimate monsoon snack that is both tasty and healthy.

Follow Us

2. Bread Pakora:

2/7
2. Bread Pakora:

Bread Pakora: Take slices of bread, then stuff them with spicy mashed potato filling, gradually dip in seasoned gram flour batter with spices and shallow fry until golden and crispy. These snacks are crispy on the outside and soft inside, and it’s also a classic rain-day treat with tea.

Follow Us

3. Maggi Masala Noodles:

3/7
3. Maggi Masala Noodles:

Maggi Masala Noodles: These instant noodles have a twist; they include chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes, and capsicum while boiling. Then spice it up with green chilies or garam masala for a rainy comfort meal that is quick and satisfying during rainy season.

Follow Us

4. Onion Bhaji (Kanda Bhaji):

4/7
4. Onion Bhaji (Kanda Bhaji):

Onion Bhaji (Kanda Bhaji): For this quick recipe, you have to thinly slice onions, mix with besan (gram flour), ajwain, and spices, and fry till golden. These crispy fritters are irresistible with a cup of masala chai and green chutney, especially on rainy days.

Follow Us

Paneer Tikka (Stovetop Version):

5/7
Paneer Tikka (Stovetop Version):

Paneer Tikka (Stovetop Version): Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt, spices, and lemon juice then quickly pan-fry or grill them on a tawa until they turn golden. A quick, smoky, spicy, and protein-rich evening snack is ready. 

Follow Us

6. Poha (Flattened Rice):

6/7
6. Poha (Flattened Rice):

6. Poha (Flattened Rice): First rinse poha thoroughly, then cook it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chilies, and turmeric. Light, flavorful, and filling. Also, this snack is perfect for a quick rainy-day breakfast. 

Follow Us

7. Garlic Cheese Toast:

7/7
7. Garlic Cheese Toast:

Garlic Cheese Toast: Toast bread slices on a pan with garlic butter and then top with grated cheese and herbs now cover with a lid for a minute so that the cheese could melt. Rainy evening snack quick, rispy, cheesy and aromatic, best served with ketchup or any side dip. 

Follow Us
quick rainy day snacks10 minute monsoon recipeseasy rainy season snacksquick bites for monsoonfast Indian snacks for rainrainy day comfort foodEasy Pakora Recipesspicy monsoon snacksQuick Evening SnacksIndian Tea Time Snacksrainy day food ideasinstant snacks for rainquick fried snacksMonsoon special recipesquick Maggi recipes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
10 safest countries in the world
Meet World's Safest Countries In July 2025: Latest Ranking Puts THIS Country At Top; Check Ranks Of India, US, Pakistan
camera icon8
title
US-India trade deal
Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
IPL
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK