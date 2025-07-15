Where To Go In Delhi NCR This Sawan? 6 Must-Visit Temples Of Lord Shiva To Find Peace And Prayer
This Sawan 2025, explore six spiritually significant Lord Shiva temples across Delhi and NCR. From ancient shrines to peaceful neighborhood sanctuaries, each temple offers a unique devotional experience. These sacred spots are perfect for offering prayers, performing rituals, and finding inner peace. Plan your Sawan temple visits to deepen your spiritual connection during this holy month.
The holy month of Sawan (Shravan), dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered one of the most auspicious times in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and visit Shiva temples to offer milk, water, and belpatra to the Shivalinga. If you’re in Delhi or the surrounding NCR region, there are several temples you can visit to soak in the divine energy of this sacred season.
Here are the 6 best Shiva temples in Delhi/NCR to visit during Sawan 2025, each offering a unique spiritual experience.
Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Delhi
Why Visit: A peaceful Shiva temple located near the Yamuna floodplains, Neelkanth Mahadev is revered for its simplicity and spiritual energy.
About the Temple: Tucked away in Northeast Delhi, this temple is less commercialized than others, making it a perfect retreat for devotees seeking quietude during Sawan. The temple derives its name from Lord Shiva’s title “Neelkanth,” referring to the blue throat he got after consuming poison during the Samudra Manthan.
Gauri Shankar Temple, Chandni Chowk
Why Visit: One of the oldest and most iconic Shiva temples in Delhi.
About the Temple: Located right near the Red Fort and opposite the Digambar Jain Temple in Chandni Chowk, this 800-year-old temple houses an ancient brown Shiva Linga. The temple becomes especially vibrant during Sawan, with early morning aartis and a surge of devotees offering jalabhishek.
Shiv Mandir, Connaught Place
Why Visit: A central, easily accessible Shiva temple surrounded by the bustle of city life.
About the Temple: Known for its powerful energy and daily rituals, this temple is believed to be centuries old, even older than Connaught Place itself. Despite being in a commercial area, it maintains a serene atmosphere. Devotees gather in large numbers during Sawan Mondays for special darshans and abhishekams.
Prachin Shiv Mandir, Kailash Colony
Why Visit: A beautifully built temple dedicated solely to Lord Shiva in South Delhi.
About the Temple: This temple stands out for its tranquil surroundings and detailed architecture. The inner sanctum features a prominent Shiva Linga, and devotees perform abhishek with milk and water during Sawan. The temple also organizes Sawan-specific bhajan evenings and Shiva katha sessions.
Shiv Mandir, Sector 14, Gurugram
Why Visit: A well-maintained, peaceful temple that's ideal for family visits during Sawan.
About the Temple: This temple is a major spiritual center for Gurugram residents. It features a large Shiva Linga and hosts community events during the holy month. The temple’s quiet environment and well-organized darshan queues make it a convenient choice for devotees who want a less crowded yet spiritually enriching experience.
Shiv Mandir, Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi
Why Visit: A lesser-known but spiritually rich temple perfect for local worshippers.
About the Temple: Known for its simple design and daily pujas, this temple in East Delhi sees a steady flow of devotees during Sawan. The temple committee organizes special Sawan Mondays (Somvar) programs including group chanting, aarti, and food distribution (bhandara).
Whether you’re a devout Shiv bhakt or someone seeking peace and clarity during the spiritually charged month of Sawan, visiting these temples can offer a sense of calm and connection. These Shiva temples in Delhi/NCR don’t just represent architecture—they are living symbols of devotion that come alive with energy during Sawan 2025.
