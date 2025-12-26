Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000284https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/where-to-travel-this-new-year-2026-check-5-best-places-to-visit-in-india-for-a-memorable-holiday-3000284
NewsPhotosWhere To Travel This New Year 2026? Check 5 Best Places To Visit In India For A Memorable Holiday
photoDetails

Where To Travel This New Year 2026? Check 5 Best Places To Visit In India For A Memorable Holiday

Planning a New Year getaway in 2026? Discover the 5 best places to visit in India that offer perfect weather, celebrations, and unforgettable holiday experiences. From hills to beaches, these destinations are ideal to welcome the New Year in style.

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Follow Us

New Year 2026

1/7
New Year 2026

New Year is the perfect time to take a break, travel to a new destination, and welcome fresh beginnings. Whether you’re looking for grand celebrations, peaceful escapes, snow-covered landscapes, or cultural experiences, India offers incredible options for ringing in New Year 2026. From party hubs to serene hill towns, here are the five best places to visit in India during New Year holidays.

Follow Us

Goa – India’s Ultimate New Year Party Capital

2/7
Goa – India’s Ultimate New Year Party Capital

Goa remains the most popular New Year destination in India, and for good reason. From beach countdown parties and music festivals to fireworks and all-night celebrations, the state offers unmatched energy. Popular beaches like Baga, Anjuna, and Calangute host electrifying events, while luxury resorts offer elegant New Year galas.

Best for: Party lovers, friends, nightlife enthusiasts

Highlights: Beach parties, fireworks, DJ nights, festive vibes

Follow Us

Manali – Snow, Bonfires & New Beginnings

3/7
Manali – Snow, Bonfires & New Beginnings

For those dreaming of a winter wonderland, Manali is an ideal New Year destination. Snowfall, cozy cafés, bonfires, and live music create a magical atmosphere. Adventure lovers can also enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and scenic winter treks.

Best for: Couples, families, snow lovers

Highlights: Snowfall, winter sports, scenic mountain views

Follow Us

Jaipur – A Royal New Year Experience

4/7
Jaipur – A Royal New Year Experience

Jaipur offers a perfect blend of tradition, luxury, and celebration. Heritage hotels and palaces host royal New Year parties with cultural performances, grand dinners, and fireworks. The pleasant winter weather makes it a great time to explore forts, palaces, and local markets.

Best for: Luxury travellers, families, culture enthusiasts

Highlights: Palace parties, folk shows, royal hospitality

Follow Us

Rishikesh – A Peaceful Start To The New Year

5/7
Rishikesh – A Peaceful Start To The New Year

If you prefer welcoming the New Year with calm and clarity, Rishikesh is the place to be. Known for yoga, meditation, and spiritual retreats, the city offers peaceful riverfront celebrations, Ganga aarti, and wellness programs—perfect for starting 2026 on a positive note.

Best for: Solo travellers, wellness seekers, spiritual explorers

Highlights: Yoga retreats, meditation, river views

Follow Us

Shillong – Music, Culture & Cool Weather

6/7
Shillong – Music, Culture & Cool Weather

Shillong celebrates New Year with a mix of music, community events, and scenic beauty. The city’s lively music culture, pleasant weather, and beautiful surroundings make it a refreshing alternative to crowded destinations. Churches, cafés, and local venues host warm and vibrant celebrations.

Best for: Music lovers, offbeat travellers, nature enthusiasts

Highlights: Live music, hill views, peaceful yet festive vibe

Follow Us

7/7

Whether you want to dance till dawn, enjoy snowfall, experience royal luxury, find inner peace, or explore an offbeat hill town, these destinations offer something special for everyone. Plan ahead, book early, and make your New Year Holidays 2026 truly unforgettable.

Follow Us
New Year 2026New Year Holidays 2026best places to visit in IndiaNew Year Travel IndiaNew Year Vacation 2026Top Tourist Places IndiaNew Year Celebration DestinationsHoliday Travel India 2026Best Indian Destinations New Year
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
India's Richest State
Forget Delhi, Forget Bengaluru - India's Richest State Generates More Wealth Than Pakistan - And Rivals Bangladesh's ENTIRE Economy
camera icon7
title
Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor
Meet Ramaiya Vastavaiya Actor Who Quit Films After Two Movies, Is Now Richer Than Aamir Khan And Ranveer Singh, Runs A Rs 10,000-Crore Empire As...
camera icon7
title
Vasuki Snake
47 Million Year Old, 1000 Kg, 50-Foot Long Snake Discovered In This Indian State
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 best finishers
IPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics