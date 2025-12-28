Where To Travel This New Year 2026? Check These 10 International Destinations Offering Iconic Countdown Events And Grand Fireworks

1 / 12

As the countdown to New Year 2026 begins, travel enthusiasts across the world are gearing up to welcome the year with grand celebrations, fireworks, parties, and cultural experiences. From iconic city countdowns to beachside parties and winter wonderlands, destinations worldwide offer unique ways to celebrate the New Year. If you’re planning to travel, here are 10 must-visit global destinations that promise unforgettable New Year 2026 celebrations.