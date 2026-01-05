Who’s India's Richest Chef Today With Net Worth Of Rs 1165 Crore- Meet 7 Richest Chefs In India
Atul Kochhar
Atul Kochhar is a renowned restaurateur, television personality, and author, best known for being one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star—not once, but twice—for his exceptional culinary contributions in London. With a global presence through his Atul Kochhar Hospitality Group, he operates several acclaimed restaurants worldwide.
Kochhar has also made a mark as an author, having penned six popular cookbooks, including Curries of the World and Simple Indian. His estimated net worth is around Rs 33.4 crore ($4 million), as per reported by Indian Business Times.
Garima Arora
Garima Arora made history as the first Indian female chef to receive a Michelin Star — a landmark moment for women in the culinary world. With her extraordinary talent and dedication, she didn’t stop at one; she’s the only Indian woman to have earned two Michelin Stars. A celebrated figure in culinary world, her estimated net worth stands around Rs 40 crore.
Harpal Singh Sokhi
The celebrated chef recently grabbed attention with his appearance on Laughter Chef India. Best known for hit cooking shows like Turban Tadka and Super Chef, he has built a strong fanbase over the years. With a striking net worth of around Rs 35 crore, much of his wealth comes from his popular cookery shows and successful restaurant ventures.
Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is one of the most celebrated chef, restaurateur, and popular television personality. Known for his charm and culinary expertise, he has hosted several food shows and is currently in the spotlight as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef. According to DNA, Brar earns around Rs 45 lakh per month, with an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore.
Kunal Kapur
Chef Kunal Kapur is a celebrated name in Indian cuisine — a culinary maestro who continues to inspire aspiring chefs across the globe. From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, his journey is truly remarkable. Known for his role as a judge on MasterChef India and his ventures in the hospitality industry, Kapur has carved out a niche in the culinary world. According to media reports, his net worth ranges between Rs 8.71 crore and Rs 43.57 crore.
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna is more than just a chef — he's a global ambassador of Indian cuisine. Renowned for his appearances on MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef, Khanna has built an impressive career as a chef, TV personality, author, filmmaker, and restaurateur. He directed the critically acclaimed film 'The Last Color', owns several restaurants worldwide, and has penned numerous cookbooks. His contributions earned him the Person of the Year honor from Harvard University's South Asian Association and the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award for his restaurant, Bungalow and more. According to Lifestyle Asia, his net worth ranges from Rs 84 crore to Rs 127 crore.
Sanjeev Kapoor
Sanjeev Kapoor is a legendary name in Indian cuisine, often synonymous with the term ‘master chef’ in India. His journey has left a lasting impact on the culinary world, especially with his iconic cookery show 'Khana Khazana' (1993)—the longest-running cooking show in Asia that became a household favorite in the 90s. Beyond TV, he's authored over 150 bestselling cookbooks, built a successful restaurant empire and earned numerous prestigious awards. According to MoneyMint, his net worth stands at a whopping Rs 1165 crore.
(All Images credit: instagram)
