Who Says You Need Eggs To Bake? Try These 7 Delicious Egg-Free Desserts

photoDetails

english

2936589

Who says you need eggs to bake? Here is a list of 7 delicious egg-free desserts prove you can create mouthwatering treats without them, from rich vegan chocolate cake and moist banana bread to creamy no-bake cheesecake and chewy oatmeal cookies, this list has something for every dessert-lover. Enjoy indulgent chocolate avocado mousse, comforting apple crisp, and healthy chia pudding, which can be made without a single egg. This list of 7 desserts never compromise on taste.