Why Are These Animals So Colourful? From Peacock To Clownfish, 10 Rainbow Animals And Their Hidden Secrets
photoDetails

Why Are These Animals So Colourful? From Peacock To Clownfish, 10 Rainbow Animals And Their Hidden Secrets

From peacocks to clownfish, nature’s most colourful animals use vibrant hues to attract mates, warn predators, and survive in the wild. Discover the hidden science and fascinating secrets behind these rainbow-coloured creatures.

Updated:Jan 09, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Colourful Animals

Colourful Animals

Nature loves surprises, and one of its most magical creations is animals dressed in rainbow colours. From bright blues and glowing greens to fiery reds and sunny yellows, these creatures look like they’ve stepped out of a fantasy world. Their colours help them survive, attract mates, or blend into their surroundings.

Let’s explore 10 stunning animals with rainbow-like colours and discover where you can find them in the wild.

Mandarin Duck

Mandarin Duck

Colours: Orange, purple, blue, green

Found In: East Asia, Russia, China

The mandarin duck is often called the most colourful duck in the world. Its bold feathers look hand-painted, making it a favourite among nature photographers.

Peacock (Indian Peafowl)

Peacock (Indian Peafowl)

Colours: Blue, green, gold

Found In: India, Sri Lanka

India’s national bird is famous for its shimmering feathers and eye-catching tail that looks like a living rainbow when it dances.

Rainbow Lorikeet

Rainbow Lorikeet

Colours: Blue, green, red, yellow

Found In: Australia

This parrot lives up to its name with bright plumage that looks like a splash of paint. It’s often seen flying in noisy flocks.

Poison Dart Frog

Poison Dart Frog

Colours: Blue, yellow, red, green

Found In: Central and South America

These tiny frogs are incredibly colourful but don’t be fooled. Their bright colours warn predators of their toxic nature.

Peacock Mantis Shrimp

Peacock Mantis Shrimp

Colours: Green, red, blue, orange

Found In: Indo-Pacific Ocean

This marine creature looks unreal. Its vibrant shell and powerful claws make it one of the ocean’s most fascinating animals.

Gouldian Finch

Gouldian Finch

Colours: Red, purple, green, yellow

Found In: Northern Australia

This small bird is a true rainbow in motion. Its colourful head and body make it one of the most beautiful finches in the world.

Blue Poison Dart Frog

Blue Poison Dart Frog

Colours: Blue, black

Found In: Suriname

With its electric blue skin, this frog stands out in the rainforest, warning predators to stay away.

Scarlet Macaw

Scarlet Macaw

Colours: Red, blue, yellow

Found In: Central and South American rainforests

This large parrot is impossible to miss. Its bright feathers and loud calls light up the jungle canopy.

Chameleon

Chameleon

Colours: Multiple shades

Found In: Africa, Madagascar

Chameleons can change colour depending on mood, temperature, and environment, making them nature’s true colour-shifters.

Clownfish

Clownfish

Colours: Orange, white, black

Found In: Coral reefs of the Indo-Pacific

Made famous by movies, clownfish use their bright colours to communicate and live safely among sea anemones.

Animals in rainbow colours remind us just how creative nature can be. These vibrant creatures aren’t just beautiful to look at their colours play an important role in survival, communication, and protection. From jungles and oceans to forests and skies, the world is full of living rainbows waiting to be discovered.

 

