NewsPhotosWhy Are Thousands Of Flamingos Changing Their Route To Sambhar Lake? Check Reason Behind Largest Saltwater Lake Mystery
Why Are Thousands Of Flamingos Changing Their Route To Sambhar Lake? Check Reason Behind Largest Saltwater Lake Mystery

Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan has turned into a breathtaking pink spectacle as thousands of migratory flamingos arrive this winter. The stunning natural display attracts photographers, birdwatchers, and tourists from across India and around the world.

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Sambhar Lake Turns Pink as Flamingos Arrive

Rajasthan’s Sambhar Salt Lake has transformed into a breathtaking pink wonderland as thousands of flamingos migrate to India. The spectacular sight has caught global attention, drawing travellers, birdwatchers, and photographers eager to witness nature’s seasonal magic.

India’s Largest Inland Salt Lake

Located near Jaipur, Sambhar Salt Lake is India’s largest inland saltwater lake and a designated Ramsar wetland site. Every winter, it becomes a vital resting and feeding ground for migratory birds, turning the vast landscape into a vibrant natural canvas.

Flamingo Migration Paints the Lake Pink

Each year, flamingos arrive at Sambhar following the Central Asian Flyway. These migratory birds travel from distant regions such as Russia, Siberia, and Mongolia. As they gather in large numbers and feed in the shallow saline waters, their presence gives the lake its striking pink hue.

A Visual Treat for Visitors

The sight of flamingos feeding, resting, and flying across the pink-tinged waters has made Sambhar Lake a major attraction. Nature lovers, photographers, and researchers from across the world flock to the area to capture the panoramic views and study the birds’ behaviour.

Why Flamingos Choose Sambhar Lake

Flamingos migrate thousands of kilometres to Sambhar Lake because of its nutrient-rich waters. The lake’s algae and brine shrimp provide an ideal food source, allowing the birds to survive through the winter months before returning to their breeding grounds.

Rising Bird Numbers and Ecological Importance

A bird census conducted in January 2025 recorded over one lakh migratory birds at Sambhar Lake, with flamingos forming the majority. Experts believe good monsoon conditions, steady water levels, and abundant food have contributed to the growing numbers, highlighting the lake’s ecological significance.

While the pink spectacle has boosted tourism and local livelihoods, experts stress the importance of responsible travel. Excessive human activity can disturb migratory birds, making conservation efforts crucial. Protecting Sambhar Salt Lake ensures it remains a safe winter haven for flamingos and a natural treasure for generations to come.

Sambhar Lake pinkflamingos in IndiaSambhar Salt Lake migrationRajasthan Tourismmigratory birds Indiawinter birdwatchingflamingo spectacleSambhar Lake 2025India travel destinationsbirdwatching spots Rajasthan
