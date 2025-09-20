Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhy Goddess Lakshmi Rides On Owl? Know Secrets From Streets Of Kashi And Ancient Scriptures
Why Goddess Lakshmi Rides On Owl? Know Secrets From Streets Of Kashi And Ancient Scriptures

Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is often depicted with an owl as her chariot. The owl symbolises wisdom, alertness, and insight, reminding devotees that true prosperity comes when wealth is guided by knowledge and humility.

Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Goddess Lakshmi’s Chariot

1/8
Goddess Lakshmi’s Chariot

The owl is Goddess Lakshmi’s Chariot because it can see even in darkness, symbolising wisdom and alertness along with wealth.

Goddess Lakshmi and Owl Connection

2/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

In Hindu mythology, the owl is considered the vahan (chariot) of Goddess Lakshmi. It symbolises wisdom in darkness and the power to perceive what remains unseen by others.

Why an Owl, not a Wealthy Symbol?

3/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

Though Goddess Lakshmi signifies prosperity, her owl symbolises that wealth without wisdom can be harmful, highlighting insight and seeing through illusions.

 

Owl in Ancient Scriptures

4/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

The owl is mentioned in Puranas and ancient texts as a guardian of hidden wealth. Believed to warn devotees of greed and misuse of money.

Kashi’s Special Belief

5/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

In Kashi (Varanasi), sightings of owls near Lakshmi temple are seen as divine signals. Locals believe it marks a 'devaik yug wala drishya,' a rare moment of divine presence.

The Positive Side of Owl

6/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

Contrary to popular belief, owl with Lakshmi signifies: Patience, hidden knowledge, ability to guide through darkness of material life.

Rare Rituals in Kashi

7/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

During Diwali and Kojagiri Purnima, devotees in Kashi perform rituals invoking Lakshmi along with her owl. Folk stories say, whoever respects the owl gains sookshma drishti (subtle vision) towards wealth and life.  

Modern Interpretation

8/8
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl

Scholars say Goddess Lakshmi’s owl represents balanced wealth, prosperity that comes with wisdom and without greed. (Image credit: freepik and Gemini)

