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NewsPhotosWorld Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world - Heaven for book lovers
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World Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world - Heaven for book lovers

Most beautiful libraries around the world: Some places don’t just store books, they feel like stepping into a dream made of stories and silence. This World Book Day 2026, discover the world’s most breathtaking libraries that every book lover will instantly fall in love with.

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
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Most beautiful libraries

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Most beautiful libraries

World Book Day 2026: World Book Day is observed across the world today, April 23. This yearly event celebrates authors and promotes the importance of reading. This day is also called International Day of the Book and is celebrated as a global phenomenon in over 100 countries. On World Book Day, various activities and events are organised to support the book industry.

Some libraries are not just places to borrow books, they feel like heaven on earth for anyone who loves books. Their stunning architecture, grand halls, and peaceful atmosphere make you want to sit and read for hours. Here are 7 of the most beautiful libraries in the world that every book lover should dream of visiting:

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Library of Congress

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Library of Congress, Washington D.C., USA

This is the largest library in the world. Built in the 1800s, it is located in America’s capital. Its main reading room is famous for its beautiful domed ceiling that looks like a grand palace. It holds millions of books and feels truly majestic.

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Royal Portuguese Reading Room

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Royal Portuguese Reading Room, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tucked away on Rua Luís de Camões, this library was built in the 19th century. It is known for its colourful stained glass windows and detailed wood carvings. Walking inside feels like stepping into an elegant old-world treasure.

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Austrian National Library

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Austrian National Library, Vienna, Austria

One of the oldest libraries, parts of it date back to the 13th century. Located in Vienna, it is famous for its stunning frescoes (wall and ceiling paintings) and a towering wall of bookshelves that reach high up. It feels like a grand hall from history.

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Library of Trinity College

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Library of Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Situated in College Street, Dublin, this library was built around the 15th century. It is loved for its dark wooden shelves that stretch from floor to ceiling and its high vaulted ceilings. Many people say it looks like a scene from a fairy tale or a Harry Potter movie.

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Strahov Monastery Library

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Strahov Monastery Library, Prague, Czech Republic

This historic library inside a monastery is known for its ornate ceilings and beautiful frescoes. The halls are filled with thousands of old books, and the artistic decorations on the ceiling make it one of the most picturesque libraries in Europe.

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Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris, France

Located in Paris, this library was built in the 19th century. It stands out for its clever mix of functional and decorative design. The elegant structure and peaceful reading spaces make it a favourite spot for students and book lovers in the city of lights.

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George Peabody Library

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

George Peabody Library, Baltimore, USA

Often called the “Cathedral of Books”, this library feels like a place of worship for knowledge. Built in the 19th century, it has massive skylights that fill the hall with natural light and lovely balconies overlooking rows of books. It is truly breathtaking.

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Why These Libraries Feel Like Heaven

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

These libraries are special because they combine beauty, history, and the love of books. Whether it’s the grand domes, colourful glass, painted ceilings, or towering shelves, each one creates a magical space where time seems to slow down. On World Book Day 2026, take a moment to appreciate books and the wonderful places that protect them. Even if you can’t travel to these libraries right now, you can enjoy their photos, read a good book, or visit your local library. Books have the power to take us anywhere, and these beautiful libraries remind us how special that journey can be.

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Famous libraries to visit

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world book day 2026, most beautiful libraries in the world, famous libraries to visit, heaven for bo

Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia, Goodreads, Historic Hotels of Europe, Amazing Czechia, Sainte-Geneviève Library By Supersonicwiki - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Freepik

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

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World Book Day 2026most beautiful libraries in the worldfamous libraries to visitheaven for book loversstunning libraries worldwide
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