World Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world - Heaven for book lovers

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World Book Day 2026: World Book Day is observed across the world today, April 23. This yearly event celebrates authors and promotes the importance of reading. This day is also called International Day of the Book and is celebrated as a global phenomenon in over 100 countries. On World Book Day, various activities and events are organised to support the book industry.

Some libraries are not just places to borrow books, they feel like heaven on earth for anyone who loves books. Their stunning architecture, grand halls, and peaceful atmosphere make you want to sit and read for hours. Here are 7 of the most beautiful libraries in the world that every book lover should dream of visiting: