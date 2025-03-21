World Poetry Day 2025: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Are Poets At Heart

1 / 7

Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan who is also a master of words. With poetry in his blood, inherited from his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B often shares his poetic musings. His deep baritone adds weight to his verses, making them even more powerful. Whether through his blog or social media, he captivates fans with reflections on life, emotions, and his personal journey.