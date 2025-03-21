World Poetry Day 2025: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Are Poets At Heart
World Poetry Day 2025: Bollywood dazzles with its storytelling, but some celebs let their words paint emotions beyond the spotlight. From soul-stirring verses to confidence-boosing rhymes, they embrace poetry as an art of expression. This World Poetry Day, lets celebrate actors who script emotions as beautifully as they perform them.
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan who is also a master of words. With poetry in his blood, inherited from his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B often shares his poetic musings. His deep baritone adds weight to his verses, making them even more powerful. Whether through his blog or social media, he captivates fans with reflections on life, emotions, and his personal journey.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen, actress and former Miss Universe, has a deep passion for poetry. Beyond the spotlight, she finds solace in words, often sharing her heartfelt verses on Instagram. Her poetry reflects her thoughts on life, love, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with her fans.
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin, beyond being an author, has a deep love for poetry. She often shares her verses with fans on social media, with her poem The Printing Machine going viral and making a powerful impact through words.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi known for 'Gully Boy', is also a talented poet. He shares deep, introspective verses on self-reflection, love, and ambition through Instagram. He also has a dedicated page for poetry named as 'Siddy Chats' which offers a deeper look into his poetic world, where his raw, relatable words resonate with fan and followers.
Babil Khan
Babil Khan, beyond his acting talent, expresses himself deeply through poetry. His verses, rich with nostalgia, emotions, and existential musings, resonate with young minds. Often sharing his poetry on Instagram, he gives fans a glimpse into his creative world, making his words a reflection of his soul.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon isn’t just a talented actress but also a passionate poet. She shares heartfelt verses on self-love, heartbreak, and growth, captivating fans with her raw and honest expressions. Through Instagram, she gives glimpses of her poetic side, earning admiration beyond the silver screen.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana is more than just an actor and singer, he's also a gifted poet. His verses explore life, love, and societal norms, resonating deeply with fans. Known for his progressive thoughts, he often shares his poetry on Instagram, showcasing his artistry beyond cinema.
(All Images : Instagram)
Trending Photos