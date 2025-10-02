Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld’s Longest Vegetable Breaks Record: Taller Than An Average Indian Woman | In Pics
World’s Longest Vegetable Breaks Record: Taller Than An Average Indian Woman | In Pics

World’s Longest Vegetable: The longest ever grown vegetable in the world is a giant leek measuring 1.582 m (5 ft 2.3 in), grown by UK gardener Peter Glazebrook. Unveiled at the UK National Giant Vegetable Championships, he also set a record for the heaviest sunflower head. 

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
The Grower

The Grower

Peter Glazebrook from the UK holds the world record of longest vegetable. He unveiled it at the UK National Giant Vegetable Championships. (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords)

Vegetable name

World’s Longest Vegetable

The vegetable named leek (Allium porrum) has the Guinness World Record of longest vegetable ever grown.

Measurement

World’s Longest Vegetable

The longest leek ever grown, is measured 1.582 m (5 ft 2.3 in). It was officially recognised on September 29, 2024.

Previous Record

World’s Longest Vegetable

The previous record was 1.432 m (4 ft 8.3 in), set in 2022, by Derek Hulme from the UK only. (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords)

Other Records by Glazebrook

World’s Longest Vegetable

At the same event, Peter Glazebrook set another record for the heaviest sunflower head, which weighed 7.046 kg (15 lb 8.5 oz). (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords)

From which family do leeks belong?

World’s Longest Vegetable

Leeks are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives, making them part of the versatile Allium family.

How Giant Leeks are Grown

World’s Longest Vegetable

Giant leeks demand rich soil, consistent watering, and months of careful tending.

Interesting facts about leeks

World’s Longest Vegetable

Leeks are mild-flavored vegetables from the Allium family, related to onions and garlic, commonly used in soups, stews, and salads. (Image credit: freepik)

