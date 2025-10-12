Advertisement
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis

The world is currently facing the most severe food crisis in modern history. Since the establishment of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in 1963, hunger has never reached such alarming levels. A combination of escalating conflicts, the worsening climate crisis, and surging food and fuel prices is pushing millions of people closer to the brink of starvation every day.

 

Updated:Oct 12, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis

World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis

Today, nearly 350 million people globally are suffering from extreme hunger. Among them, close to 49 million are teetering on the edge of famine. But behind these staggering figures are real human lives—children, women, and men enduring unimaginable hardship. In many cases, malnourished mothers are giving birth to malnourished children, perpetuating a cycle of hunger from one generation to the next.

 

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Number of people facing extreme hunger: 23.4 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Conflict and displacement

The DRC is the world’s largest hunger crisis, fueled by over 25 years of conflict and endemic poverty. 23.4 million people (about the population of Texas) are severely hungry today and over 6 million people have been displaced from their homes. In 2023, we reached 5.4 million people throughout the country.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Number of people facing extreme hunger: 12.4 million

Primary driver of hunger: Four decades of conflict

Today, 12.4 million Afghans are extremely hungry. 4 million children and women are severely malnourished. The U.N. World Food Programme has a longstanding presence in Afghanistan: We’ve worked in the country for more than 60 years.

Yemen

Yemen

Number of people facing severe hunger: 17 million

Primary driver of hunger: Civil war

For the past eight years, Yemen has been caught in a complex civil war that has created a devastating humanitarian emergency. Many families survive on nothing more than bread and sweetened tea as rising prices push nutritious foods out of reach. Malnutrition rates for Yemeni women and children are among the highest in the world.

Syria

Syria

Number of people facing extreme hunger: 12.9 million

Primary driver of hunger: Civil war

12 years of conflict have pushed more than 12.9 million Syrians into hunger and forced nearly 13 million from their homes. Today, Syrian refugees are the world’s largest displaced population. A severe economic downturn, the declining value of the Syrian pound, and the lingering impacts of COVID-19 are forcing families who remain within the country’s borders to choose between buying food, fuel or medicine.

The Sahel

The Sahel

Number of people facing severe hunger: 13 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Armed conflict and climate extremes

The Sahel sits just below the Sahara Desert and has become one of the world’s worst hunger emergencies. Around 13 million people are projected to be experiencing crisis levels of hunger across five Sahelian countries: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Hunger is worsening and becoming increasingly complex as conflict spreads, food prices and poverty rates rise, and climate shocks become more frequent and extreme.

South Sudan

South Sudan

Number of people facing severe hunger: 7.1 million

Primary driver of hunger:  Civil war and historic flooding

In Sudan, every year the rains come and every year Mary and her family are forced from their home. The impact of flooding is not just displacement but destroys whatever crops families have managed to cultivate. The people of South Sudan face record levels of hunger: Nearly 65% of the population is experiencing a hunger crisis.

Sudan

Sudan

Number of people facing extreme hunger: 26.6 million

Drivers of hunger: Conflict, floods and inflation

Hunger continues to relentlessly rise in Sudan due to political instability, conflict, displacement, climate shocks and rising costs. At least one-third of the population faces extreme forms of hunger. Heavy rains and floods destroyed acres of farmland and disrupted the planting season in 2022. Conflict erupted in 2023 that has spread throughout the entire country.

Somalia

Somalia

Number of people facing severe hunger: 6 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger:  Drought, civil war and rising food prices

While famine has been kept at bay for now in Somalia, the food security situation remains critical. Over 6 million people are expected to face severe levels of hunger this year, including 300,000 people facing life-threatening hunger. Somalia is experiencing its longest drought in over 40 years, exacerbated by conflict.

Northern Ethiopia

Northern Ethiopia

Number of people facing severe hunger in the Tigray, Afar and Amhara: 5.5 million

Primary driver of hunger: Armed conflict

After two years of war, a peace agreement was signed in November 2022 which allowed for the restoration of humanitarian access across northern Ethiopia. Millions of people across need food and medicine now: The U.N. World Food Programme’s latest food security assessment of the Tigray Region alone showed a dire, worsening situation with almost half of the population facing a severe lack of food.

Haiti

Haiti

Number of people facing severe hunger: 4.7 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Political unrest, gang violence and extreme weather events

Haiti is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster: Political instability, an economic crisis and gang violence have deepened hunger in the country. For the first time in Haiti and in the Western Hemisphere, catastrophic hunger has been recorded.

