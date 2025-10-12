10 / 11

Number of people facing severe hunger in the Tigray, Afar and Amhara: 5.5 million

Primary driver of hunger: Armed conflict

After two years of war, a peace agreement was signed in November 2022 which allowed for the restoration of humanitarian access across northern Ethiopia. Millions of people across need food and medicine now: The U.N. World Food Programme’s latest food security assessment of the Tigray Region alone showed a dire, worsening situation with almost half of the population facing a severe lack of food.