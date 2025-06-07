Advertisement
World's 10 Most Beautiful Cities With Breathtaking Monuments

India is a treasure trove of architectural wonders, reflecting millennia of diverse cultures, religions, and empires. Here are 10 cities in India renowned for their beautiful monuments and architectural marvels:

 

Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Udaipur, Rajasthan

1/10
Udaipur, Rajasthan

The City Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is a magnificent palace that showcases stunning Rajput design, offering breathtaking views and a glimpse into centuries of royal heritage. It's a must-visit for its historical significance and beauty.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

2/10

Bhubaneswar boasts a remarkable concentration of ancient temples, showcasing the distinct Kalinga style of architecture. The Lingaraj Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, and Rajarani Temple are notable examples.

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

3/10

Another gem of South Indian architecture, Thanjavur is famous for the Brihadeeswara Temple, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

4/10

Meenakshi Amman Temple located in Tamil Nadu's Madurai also showcases the grandeur of Dravidian architecture. 

Aurangabad, Maharashtra

5/10

This city is the gateway to the incredible Ajanta and Ellora Caves, UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These rock-cut caves feature Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain temples, monasteries, and intricate sculptures and paintings dating back centuries.

Hampi, Karnataka

6/10

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is an extraordinary open-air museum of ancient temples, palaces, and monuments, remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire. The Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple with its musical pillars and the unique Stone Chariot are awe-inspiring.

Mysuru, Karnataka

7/10

Mysuru is synonymous with the beautiful Mysore Palace, a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. The city also boasts various other palaces, temples, and gardens that reflect its royal heritage.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

8/10

Known as the "Pink City," Jaipur is a vibrant showcase of Rajput and Mughal architecture. The iconic Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort are just a few examples of its architectural splendour.

Delhi

9/10

The capital city is a living chronicle of Indian history, with layers of architectural styles from different dynasties. Key highlights include the towering Qutub Minar, the magnificent Humayun's Tomb, the Red Fort, and modern marvels like the Lotus Temple and India Gate.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

10/10

Undoubtedly the most famous, Agra is home to the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an unparalleled masterpiece of Mughal architecture. Even there are other momuments is the Agra as well including  Agra Fort. (Image: Freepik)

ancient Indian monumentsbeautiful city
