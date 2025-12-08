Year Ender 2025: 10 Affordable International Trips Indians Must Add To Their Travel List Before The Year Ends

2 / 12

Thailand continues to be one of the most economical international destinations for Indian travellers. With frequent low-cost flights from major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, planning a trip becomes far more affordable. The country is known for its delicious and pocket-friendly street food, making meals both cheap and satisfying.

Budget hotels, hostels, and guesthouses are easily available in all major cities, while local transport options like tuk-tuks and buses help keep overall expenses low.

Combined with breathtaking beaches and vibrant nightlife, Thailand offers a complete vacation experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

Begin your journey by exploring the bustling markets and iconic temples of Bangkok, where you can enjoy shopping, food, and culture in one place. If relaxation is your goal, the serene beaches of Phuket and Krabi offer crystal-clear waters, scenic sunsets, and adventure activities perfect for every kind of traveller.

For those who love culture and nature, Chiang Mai is a must-visit home to ancient temples, night bazaars, and exciting activities like elephant sanctuaries and mountain trekking. Each city gives you a unique flavour of Thailand, making the entire trip unforgettable yet budget-friendly.