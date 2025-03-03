Advertisement
Yoga For Diabetes: 7 Asanas To Balance Blood Sugar And Boost Health; Expert Shares

Yoga offers valuable benefits for people living with diabetes, helping them control blood sugar levels and improve overall health. This ancient practice combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to create positive changes in the body. 

 

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Yoga For Diabetes: 7 Asanas To Balance Blood Sugar

Yoga For Diabetes: 7 Asanas To Balance Blood Sugar

Here are 7 yoga asanas shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa to balance blood sugar and boost health.

 

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Start with this gentle pose to relax. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the ground. This pose reduces stress, which helps control blood sugar. Hold for 1-2 minutes while taking deep breaths.

 

Standing Forward Bend (Padahasthasana)

Stand straight, then bend forward from your hips. Let your head and arms hang down toward your feet. You can bend your knees slightly if needed. This pose massages your pancreas and liver, helping with blood sugar regulation. Stay here for 30-60 seconds.

 

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back straight. Raise your arms overhead. This pose works large muscles, which helps your body use glucose better. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

 

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, keeping your shoulders on the ground. This pose stimulates the pancreas and helps improve insulin function. Hold for 30-60 seconds.

 

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Lie on your back and put your legs straight up against a wall. Your bottom should be close to or touching the wall. This gentle inversion helps reduce stress and improves blood circulation. Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes.

 

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar)

This flowing sequence combines several poses and gets your whole body moving. It includes forward bends, lunges, and plank positions. Practice 3-5 rounds slowly, focusing on your breath. This helps improve insulin sensitivity through regular movement.

 

Important tips:

- Practice these poses daily, preferably in the morning - Start slowly and listen to your body - Breathe deeply throughout each pose - If you have diabetes, check your blood sugar before and after yoga - Always inform your doctor before starting yoga - Stop if you feel dizzy or uncomfortable - Stay hydrated - Start with shorter holds and gradually increase duration

 

These poses work together to reduce stress, improve circulation, massage internal organs, and help your body use insulin more effectively. Regular practice, combined with proper diet and medication (if prescribed), can be a helpful tool in managing blood sugar levels. Remember that yoga is just one part of blood sugar management. Continue following your doctor's advice about medication, diet, and other treatments.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK