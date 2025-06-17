Yoga For PCOS: 7 Asanas Every Woman Should Try
Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose):
This yoga pose helps open up the hips and improves blood circulation in the pelvic region and it also stimulates the abdominal organs and helps regulate menstrual cycles. And if done regularly it can relieve stress and promote hormonal balance. It’s especially effective when done with deep and slow breathing.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):
This pose strengthens the spine and stimulates the ovaries.Cobra pose helps improve digestion and reduces belly fat, which is common in PCOS, also the gentle backbend helps regulate hormonal function by improving circulation to the pelvic area.
Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose):
This pose calms the nervous system and also reduces anxiety and fatigue. It helps to open the hips and pelvic area which ultimately help to relieve menstrual discomfort. This pose helps to soothe the mind and balance hormones.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):
It massages the abdominal organs and also stimulates the reproductive organs also it helps regulate the menstrual cycle. Dhanurasana helps to boost energy levels and stretches the entire front body. It also helps to reduce stress and fatigue related to PCOS.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):
This yoga pose tones the muscles and also stimulates the thyroid gland. Setu Bandhasana helps reduce anxiety, improve digestion, and balance hormones.Making it a part of your routine may also help in managing insulin levels.
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose):
This pose helps to improve flexibility of the spine and strengthens the core and also promotes blood flow to the pelvic region which helps to support hormonal balance.This yoga is ideal for relieving lower back pain and reducing stress.
Shavasana (Corpse Pose):
Though this is as simple as it looks, Savasana is powerful for stress management and it brings the body into a deep state of relaxation, lowers cortisol levels, and calms the mind. By regular practicing it aids in emotional balance and supports overall hormonal health in PCOS.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals
Trending Photos