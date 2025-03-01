Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Spine, Improve Posture, And Reduce Chronic Back Pain

2 / 10

This dynamic duo of poses works wonders for the spine, gently stretching and strengthening the muscles along the back.

How to do it: - Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Ensure your wrists are directly under your shoulders and your knees are under your hips. - Inhale, arch your back (cow pose), lifting your tailbone and chest toward the ceiling while dropping your belly towards the floor. - Exhale, round your back (cat pose), drawing your belly button towards your spine and tucking your chin towards your chest. - Repeat this flow for 5-10 rounds, breathing deeply as you move through each pose.

Benefits: This sequence increases spinal mobility, relieves tension, and massages the abdominal organs, improving circulation and flexibility in the spine.