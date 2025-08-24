Yoga Routine To Release Stress And Stop Hair Fall & Premature Grey Hair - Try These Poses Today

3 / 14

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

This pose boosts blood flow to the scalp and relieves tension in the shoulders and back.

→ How to do it: Start on all fours, lift your hips up and straighten your legs into an inverted “V” shape. Press your palms firmly into the mat.

→ Hair Benefit: Increased scalp circulation stimulates hair follicles and strengthens roots.