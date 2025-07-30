You Won’t Believe It! Northern Lights Spotted In India - Check Where And How You Can Catch This Rare Spectacle

6 / 13

Want to chase the lights? Here’s how:

1. Track solar activity: Use tools like NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center or aurora forecast apps like AuroraWatch UK or My Aurora Forecast.

2. Go remote: Head to dark-sky areas like Hanle or Changthang Plateau, as far from city lights as possible.

3. Time it right: Visit during the solar maximum years (the current one peaks around 2025-2026).

4. Stay up late: Aurora activity tends to peak between 10 PM and 2 AM.

Should You Eat That Plane Ticket to Norway?

Honestly? If your heart is set on seeing the Northern Lights, planning a trip to Scandinavia, Alaska, or Canada remains your best bet. But if you're in India and willing to take a chance, and a trek, Ladakh during a solar storm might just surprise you.