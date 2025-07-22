Advertisement
You Won’t Believe 'THESE' 7 Beautiful Lakes In India Are Real; They Look Like An Art

India is home to some of the most stunning lakes that look more like paintings than natural water bodies. From the icy charm of Gurudongmar Lake to the floating wonders of Loktak, these lakes offer unreal, artistic beauty. Their vibrant colours, mirror-like reflections, and unique features make them perfect for nature lovers and photographers.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
From shimmering turquoise waters to mirror-like reflections of snow-capped peaks, India’s lakes are nothing short of breathtaking. Beyond just natural water bodies, some lakes appear so flawless and serene that they resemble masterpieces painted by a skilled artist. Whether created by nature or man, these lakes offer an aesthetic charm that captivates every traveller.

Pangong Tso, Ladakh – A Symphony of Blue Hues

Pangong Tso, Ladakh – A Symphony of Blue Hues

This high-altitude lake in Ladakh is world-famous for its changing shades of blue. Stretching across India and China, Pangong Tso sits amidst stark brown mountains, and its crystal-clear waters appear as if painted with different brushstrokes of indigo, teal, and cobalt throughout the day. Its stillness and surreal beauty make it a natural canvas worth witnessing.

Chilika Lake, Odisha – A Wetland Wonderland

Chilika Lake, Odisha – A Wetland Wonderland

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake, is a haven for migratory birds and marine life. With scattered islands, floating vegetation, and pink flamingos gracing its shores, it seems like a landscape straight from an artist's sketchpad. The golden hues at sunrise and sunset add even more charm to this biodiverse marvel.

Dal Lake, Kashmir – The Mirror of Heaven

Dal Lake, Kashmir – The Mirror of Heaven

Often dubbed the "Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir," Dal Lake offers a visual treat of snow-covered peaks reflected perfectly in its calm waters. The sight of shikaras (traditional wooden boats), floating gardens, and ornate houseboats creates an image that looks too beautiful to be real — like a Mughal miniature painting brought to life.

Loktak Lake, Manipur – Nature’s Mosaic

Loktak Lake, Manipur – Nature’s Mosaic

What sets Loktak Lake apart are its phumdis — floating islands made of vegetation and soil. From above, these circular patches look like giant lily pads scattered across a blue canvas. This artistic layout is not only stunning but also supports a unique ecosystem, including the endangered Sangai deer.

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim – A Frozen Painting

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim – A Frozen Painting

Perched at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and often partially frozen, its glassy surface reflects the heavens above. The play of light on ice and water makes it look like a still from a fantasy film or a hyper-realistic painting.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya – The Meghalaya Masterpiece

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya – The Meghalaya Masterpiece

Formed by a dam, Umiam Lake near Shillong surprises visitors with its sweeping views and emerald green water bordered by pine trees. Mist, clouds, and calm waters combine to create a peaceful, dreamlike scene — as if someone carefully composed it using oil paints on a wide canvas.

Tso Moriri, Ladakh – A Lesser-Known Gem

Tso Moriri, Ladakh – A Lesser-Known Gem

Often overshadowed by Pangong Tso, Tso Moriri is another Ladakhi lake that looks artistically surreal. Nestled in the Rupshu Valley, this lake offers varying shades of blue and green that contrast vividly against the barren mountains. The rare sight of Himalayan wildlife nearby adds more texture to this already picture-perfect scene.

These seven lakes go beyond being just tourist spots — they evoke emotion, awe, and appreciation for nature’s artistry. Each lake, with its unique form and colors, seems to have been created with aesthetic precision, reminding us that sometimes, the most beautiful designs are those not made by human hands but by the Earth itself.

