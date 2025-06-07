Zodiac Signs That Are Natural ENEMIES: What It Means For Their Relationships And Can They Make It Work?

6 / 21

Aries vs. Cancer

Aries: Bold, spontaneous, fiery

Cancer: Emotional, nurturing, sensitive

Why They Clash: Aries dives headfirst into things and expects their partner to keep up. Cancer moves slowly, needing emotional security and deep bonds. Aries may see Cancer as too moody or clingy, while Cancer finds Aries rash and inconsiderate.

Core Conflict: Speed vs. Sensitivity

Can it work? Yes, if Aries learns patience and Cancer learns to trust.