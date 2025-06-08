10 Must-Visit Most Scenic Railway Stations In India- In Pics
India, with its diverse landscapes and rich history, boasts numerous railway stations that are not just functional but also incredibly scenic, either due to their stunning architecture or their picturesque surroundings. Here are 10 of the most scenic railway stations in India.
Dudhsagar Railway Station
While the station itself is modest, its location is truly unforgettable. It's nestled right beside the powerful Dudhsagar Waterfalls, offering breathtaking views as trains slow down for passengers to take in the cascading white waters amidst lush greenery.
Ghum Railway Station
Located on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Ghum is the highest railway station in India. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas and tea gardens, it's a charming station that's part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering stunning vistas, especially with the iconic toy train.
Barog Railway Station
Situated on the Kalka-Shimla Railway, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Barog is known for its serene environment and historical significance. The station is surrounded by pine forests and offers a glimpse into colonial-era charm, particularly with the famous Barog Tunnel nearby.
Coonoor Railway Station
Coonoor station is set amidst the lush tea estates and mist-covered hills of the Nilgiri Mountains. The journey to and from this station on the toy train is incredibly scenic.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
CSMT is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its magnificent Victorian Gothic Revival architecture. Its grandeur, intricate carvings, and imposing facade make it a visual spectacle in the heart of Mumbai.
Charbagh Railway Station
Charbagh Railway Station is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture with Mughal-Rajputana influences.
Jaisalmer Railway Station
Serving as the gateway to the Golden City of Rajasthan, Jaisalmer Railway Station reflects the region's traditional architectural style. Built with yellow sandstone, it blends seamlessly with the desert landscape, offering a sense of royal welcome.
Howrah Junction
One of India's oldest and busiest railway stations, Howrah Junction stands majestically on the banks of the Hooghly River. Its distinctive red-brick facade and massive arched windows, designed with British architectural flair, give it a captivating old-world charm.
Karwar Railway Station
Karwar station is embraced by the misty green hills of the Western Ghats on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. The approach to the station, especially over the Kali River bridge, is particularly scenic.
Kathgodam Railway Station, Uttarakhand
Situated at the foothills of the Kumaon Himalayas, Kathgodam offers an incredible ambiance with the Shivalik foothills as its immediate backdrop. It serves as a gateway to popular hill stations like Nainital, surrounded by verdant landscapes. (Image: Social Media 'X')
