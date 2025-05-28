16 Household Items That Are Banned From Carrying On Flights - Chilli Pickle, Coconut And...
While frequent fliers may already know which items are banned on flights, many people who are less familiar with the rules often bring everyday items in their hand luggage, unaware that they are not allowed. This can lead to trouble at the airport.
Therefore, to help travelers avoid such issues, here’s a list of 16 common household items that are banned in cabin bags but can be packed in checked luggage.
The list includes items like chilli pickle, copra, crushed coconut, and hard-shell coconut.
It also includes an air mattress with a pump, a cigar cutter, a corkscrew, and scissors.
Other prohibited items are crowbars, ice-picks, razor blades, nightsticks, and pointed umbrellas.
Ropes, masking tapes, and knitting needles are also on the list. All these 16 items are not allowed in cabin bags for safety reasons.
