Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891086https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/25-visa-free-countries-for-indians-includes-muslim-majority-nations-last-ones-a-party-paradise-2891086
NewsPhotos25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!
photoDetails

25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!

Visa-Free Countries For Indians: India is a place full of beautiful and diversified landscapes, attracting millions of global tourists every year. Indians also go cross-border to explore new horizons of life. However, the process of obtaining a visa from the country you want to travel to can be tedious, as it may include a lot of paperwork. But, the good news is that there are countries that provide visa-free entry for Indian nationals. We have gathered the information on such countries from the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Visa-Free Countries For Indians

1/5
Visa-Free Countries For Indians

While Angola, Barbados, Belarus, Jamaica, Malaysia, Niue Island, Rwanda, and Saint Vincent & Grenadines provide visa-free entry for Indians for 30 days, Grenada, Haiti, Maldives, Senegal, Seychelles, and Trinidad & Tobago offer it for 90 days.

Follow Us

Visa-Free Countries For Indian Nationals

2/5
Visa-Free Countries For Indian Nationals

Additionally, Bhutan and Nepal provide visa-free entry with no limit on stay duration for Indian nationals, while countries like the Commonwealth of Dominica and Montserrat welcome Indians for 180 days on visa-free entry.

Follow Us

Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations

3/5
Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations

Moreover, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Saint Lucia, and the Cook Islands provide it for 15 days, 14 days, 14 days, 6 weeks, and 31 days. Out of these, Iran and Kazakhstan are primarily muslim countries.

Follow Us

Dominican Republic

4/5
Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic allows all those Indian nationals who are legally entitled to enter the European Union, the United States of America, Canada, and Great Britain.

Follow Us

Thailand

5/5
Thailand

Thailand, one of the most favorite countries for party animals, also welcomes Indian nationals with the facility of visa-free entry.

Follow Us
Auto newsmobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
remote countries
Remote Wonders: 10 Most Stunning Yet Unreachable Countries On Earth
camera icon4
title
Optical illusion optical illusions optical illusion images Optical Illusion Test
Optical Illusion: Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle - Get, Set, Go!
camera icon8
title
T20 Cricket Records
8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma U19 batchmates
7 Rohit Sharma’s U19 Teammates Who Triumphed In The IPL: David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
PFRDA
NPS New Rule 2025: PFRDA Notification To Close NPS Account For THESE Subscribers
NEWS ON ONE CLICK