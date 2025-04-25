25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!
Visa-Free Countries For Indians: India is a place full of beautiful and diversified landscapes, attracting millions of global tourists every year. Indians also go cross-border to explore new horizons of life. However, the process of obtaining a visa from the country you want to travel to can be tedious, as it may include a lot of paperwork. But, the good news is that there are countries that provide visa-free entry for Indian nationals. We have gathered the information on such countries from the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs.
Visa-Free Countries For Indians
While Angola, Barbados, Belarus, Jamaica, Malaysia, Niue Island, Rwanda, and Saint Vincent & Grenadines provide visa-free entry for Indians for 30 days, Grenada, Haiti, Maldives, Senegal, Seychelles, and Trinidad & Tobago offer it for 90 days.
Visa-Free Countries For Indian Nationals
Additionally, Bhutan and Nepal provide visa-free entry with no limit on stay duration for Indian nationals, while countries like the Commonwealth of Dominica and Montserrat welcome Indians for 180 days on visa-free entry.
Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations
Moreover, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Saint Lucia, and the Cook Islands provide it for 15 days, 14 days, 14 days, 6 weeks, and 31 days. Out of these, Iran and Kazakhstan are primarily muslim countries.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic allows all those Indian nationals who are legally entitled to enter the European Union, the United States of America, Canada, and Great Britain.
Thailand
Thailand, one of the most favorite countries for party animals, also welcomes Indian nationals with the facility of visa-free entry.
