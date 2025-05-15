7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
India, with its rapidly growing aviation sector, is home to some of the largest and busiest airports in the world. As air travel becomes increasingly essential for both domestic and international connectivity, the country's airport infrastructure has expanded significantly in size and capacity.
In this article, we explore the 7 biggest Indian airports by area, highlighting their vast layouts, key features, and roles in connecting millions of passengers across the globe.
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (5500 Acres)
It is the biggest airport in India areawise. It was named after the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. It spreads over 5500 acres.
Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (5106 Acres)
It is the busiest and one of the largest airport in India. It is spread over 5,000 acres. This airport handles 37 million passengers annually.
Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore (4000 Acres)
Kempegowda International Airport is the 3rd biggest airport in India. It is spread over 4,000 acres.
Manohar International Airport, Goa (2132 Acres)
It is one of the largest airports in India. It is a newly built airport in North Goa. It covers an area of 2,132 acres.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata (1640 Acres)
It is the largest airport in eastern India, and the sixth busiest airport in the country. It is one of the oldest and biggest airport in India.
Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi (1568 Acres)
It is one of the largest Airport in India. It covers an area of 1,568 acres and can handle more than 2.4 million passengers a year.
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai (1500 Acres)
Situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, it is one of the biggest and busiest airports in India.
