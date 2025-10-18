Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Budget-Friendly Scooters To Consider This Diwali Season – Check Prices, Features And More
7 Budget-Friendly Scooters To Consider This Diwali Season – Check Prices, Features And More

If you are looking to buy a new scooter this festive season without breaking the bank, this list suggests 7 budget-friendly scooters to consider. From stylish design and fuel efficiency to both daily commuters and first-time buyers. Explore the scooters in India under budget:

(Note: The information and images below is also available on the respective websites of the two-wheelers)

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Honda Activa 110

1/7
Honda Activa 110

The Honda Activa 110's standard showroom price in Delhi is Rs. 74,369, and the smart model is listed at Rs. 87,693. 

The standard variant of Activa 110 offers a '4 stroke, SI Engine' and has a battery of 12 V, 5.0 Ah (MF). The two-wheeler comes in several colours, including Pearl Siren Blue and Rebel Red Metallic. 

(Photo Credit: Official Honda Activa website)

TVS Jupiter

2/7
TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter 125 Drum - Alloy's showroom price is listed at Rs. 75,600. With a single cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine, the two-wheeler comes in a range of colours as well. 

(Photo Credit: Official TVS Jupiter website)

Bajaj Chetak

3/7
Bajaj Chetak

With a 3.5 kWh battery, the Bajaj Chetak 3503's price starts from Rs. 1,09,500 in Delhi. 

(Photo Credit: Official Bajaj Chetak website)

Suzuki Access 125

4/7
Suzuki Access 125

According to the official Suzuki website, the price of the 'standard Edition Drum Brake Variant (Ex showroom)' in Delhi is Rs. 77 284. 

The two-wheeler comes with an engine of 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, and is air-cooled. Moreover, the new Access features a 4.2-inch colored Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) Digital Console. 

(Photo Credit: Official Suzuki Access 125 website) 

Hero DESTINI 125

5/7
Hero DESTINI 125

The Hero DESTINI 125 VX OBD2B variant is listed at Rs. 75,838 (ex-showroom price) in Delhi and offers a 60 kmpl mileage. One of the most notable features of the two-wheeler could be considered its auto-cancel winkers.

(Photo Credit: Official Hero DESTINI 125 website)

Hero Xoom 125

6/7
Hero Xoom 125

The Hero XOOM 125 VX OBD2B variant is priced at Rs. 80,494 (Ex-Showroom) in Delhi.

The XOOM 125 ZX comes with a digital speedometer with turn-by-turn navigation. 

(Photo Credit: Official Hero Xoom 125 website)

Honda Dio 125

7/7
Honda Dio 125

The standard ex-showroom price of Honda Dio 125 is listed as Rs. 84,620, and the H-SMART ex-showroom price is Rs. 89,570. It comes with a smart key, a front pocket, and more such features that are attractive to buyers. 

(Photo Credit: Official Hero Dio 125 website)

