7 Busiest Railway Stations In The World; Not New Delhi But This Indian Station On The List

Busiest Railway Stations In The World: Railway stations are more than just transit points; they are bustling hubs of activity, serving millions of passengers daily. Some stations, particularly in Asia, witness an extraordinary volume of traffic, making them architectural and logistical marvels. From Japan to India, these transport hubs exemplify efficiency, scale, and technological advancements. Here’s a look at seven of the busiest railway stations in the world.

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
1. Shinjuku Station, Tokyo, Japan

1. Shinjuku Station, Tokyo, Japan

Holding the title of the world’s busiest railway station, Shinjuku Station serves over 3.5 million passengers daily. With more than 200 exits and connections to multiple railway lines, including the Japan Rail (JR) network, private rail companies, and subway lines, navigating this station can be overwhelming. Shinjuku also serves as a major commercial hub, with shopping malls, restaurants, and business centers integrated into its structure.

2. Shibuya Station, Tokyo, Japan

2. Shibuya Station, Tokyo, Japan

Another Tokyo-based giant, Shibuya Station is famous for its enormous pedestrian crossing and vibrant cityscape. Serving around 2.4 million passengers daily, it connects multiple train lines, including the JR Yamanote Line and the Tokyo Metro. Shibuya’s constant development, including the recent renovation of its station complex, continues to make it one of the world’s most sophisticated transit points.

3. Ikebukuro Station, Tokyo, Japan

3. Ikebukuro Station, Tokyo, Japan

With daily traffic exceeding 2.5 million passengers, Ikebukuro Station is one of Tokyo’s major railway hubs. It connects the JR East lines, the Tokyo Metro, and private rail networks. The station’s underground passageways link to department stores like Seibu and Tobu, making it a shopping haven for commuters.

4. Umeda (Osaka) Station, Osaka, Japan

4. Umeda (Osaka) Station, Osaka, Japan

Osaka’s Umeda Station, also known as Osaka Station, is a key transit hub in western Japan, handling around 2.3 million passengers per day. It serves both local and long-distance routes, linking Osaka to Kyoto, Kobe, and other major cities. The station complex includes expansive shopping areas and skyscrapers, making it a major commercial and business district.

5. Tokyo Station, Tokyo, Japan

5. Tokyo Station, Tokyo, Japan

A historical and modern marvel, Tokyo Station serves around 1 million passengers daily. It is the heart of Japan’s Shinkansen (bullet train) network, making it crucial for intercity and regional travel. With its iconic red-brick façade and extensive underground shopping streets, Tokyo Station seamlessly blends tradition with modern transportation efficiency.

6. Guangzhou Railway Station, China

6. Guangzhou Railway Station, China

One of China’s most important railway hubs, Guangzhou Railway Station handles millions of passengers during peak travel seasons. It serves high-speed, regional, and long-distance trains, linking Guangzhou to major cities like Beijing and Hong Kong. The station is known for its high-tech infrastructure and massive passenger influx during the Chinese New Year.

7. Howrah Junction, Kolkata, India

7. Howrah Junction, Kolkata, India

India’s busiest railway station, Howrah Junction, sees over 1,000 trains and 1 million passengers daily. Established in 1854, it is one of the oldest and most historic railway hubs in India. The station features 23 platforms, making it a critical gateway for travel across eastern and northern India. Its ferry service also connects passengers to Kolkata’s bustling business districts.

