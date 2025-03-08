7 Busiest Railway Stations In The World; Not New Delhi But This Indian Station On The List

photoDetails

Busiest Railway Stations In The World: Railway stations are more than just transit points; they are bustling hubs of activity, serving millions of passengers daily. Some stations, particularly in Asia, witness an extraordinary volume of traffic, making them architectural and logistical marvels. From Japan to India, these transport hubs exemplify efficiency, scale, and technological advancements. Here’s a look at seven of the busiest railway stations in the world.