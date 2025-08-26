7 Fastest Vande Bharat Trains- Five Of These Run At 130 Kmph Speed On Full Route; Check Distance, Fare, Other Details

1 / 8

The Vande Bharat Express has a top speed of 180 kmph. The train has been designed for an operating speed of 160kmph. However, due to a lack of appropriate infrastructure, the Vande Bharat trains run at an average speed of 110kmph on most of the routes, with speed even reducing to 80kmph-100kmph during the journey due to sectional constraints. However, there are five such routes where the Vande Bharat Express completes its full journey at 130kmph. Also, two more routes offer 110kmph journey on most of the stretch. (Image: ANI)