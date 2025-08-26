7 Fastest Vande Bharat Trains- Five Of These Run At 130 Kmph Speed On Full Route; Check Distance, Fare, Other Details
Fastest Vande Bharat Trains: Indian Railways has modernised intercity travel by introducing Vande Bharat Express trains. The Vande Bharat Express is a fully air-conditioned Chair Car train that runs on medium-distance routes. The train has been popular due to its luxury offerings like onboard attendants, food quality and semi-high speed travel. At present, a total of 75 Vande Bharat Trains are running across India, making 150 trips (75 up and down each). The train was developed by the Indian Railways' Integral Coach Factory (ICF) based in Chennai and since its first introduction in 2019, it has set a new benchmark for railway travel.
Vande Bharat Top Speed
The Vande Bharat Express has a top speed of 180 kmph. The train has been designed for an operating speed of 160kmph. However, due to a lack of appropriate infrastructure, the Vande Bharat trains run at an average speed of 110kmph on most of the routes, with speed even reducing to 80kmph-100kmph during the journey due to sectional constraints. However, there are five such routes where the Vande Bharat Express completes its full journey at 130kmph. Also, two more routes offer 110kmph journey on most of the stretch. (Image: ANI)
Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat
Train number 20825/20826 Bilaspur-Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express; Fare Rs 1085 for Chair Car; Rs 2055 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 413km. (Image: ANI)
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat
Train number 22347/22348 Howrah-Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express; Fare Rs 1460 for Chair Car; Rs 2685 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 532 km. (Image: ANI)
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat
Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express; Fare Rs 1210 for Chair Car; Rs 2305 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 491 km. (Image: PIB)
Howrah-Gaya Vande Bharat
Train number 22303/22304 Howrah-Gaya-Howrah Vande Bharat Express; Fare Rs 1365 for Chair Car; Rs 2425 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 458 km. (Image: PIB)
Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat
Train number 20101/20102 Nagpur-Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express; Fare Rs 1365 for Chair Car; Rs 2620 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 578 km. (Image: IR)
Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat
The Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express operates at 130 kmph between New Delhi and Prayagraj. It runs at an average speed of 110kmph between Prayagraj and Varanasi. Fare Rs 1765 for Chair Car; Rs 3320 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 771 km. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat
The New Delhi–Katra Vande Bharat maintains 130 kmph speed between New Delhi and Ludhiana and 110 kmph between Ludhiana and Katra. Fare Rs 1625 for Chair Car; Rs 3015 for Executive Chair Car; Distance: 655 km. (Image: ANI)
