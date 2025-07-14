7 Longest Routes Covered By Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Fares, Other Details
The Indian Railways has introduced multiple Vande Bharat Express Trains on several routes across India. The Vande Bharat trains have been in demand due to their amenities. The fully air-conditioned trains offer not only a faster ride but also onboard luxury that matches flight services. Over 138 Vande Bharat trains are in service at present, and 100 more are in the pipeline. Here, we are sharing a list of the longest Vande Bharat routes and fares:
New Delhi–Varanasi
The New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 771 km in eight hours. The fare for the Executive Chair Class is Rs 3370, while the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1820.
Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil
The Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express travels 727 km in eight hours and 50 minutes. The Executive Chair Class is priced at Rs 3260, and the AC Chair Car at Rs 1775.
Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad
The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express runs for 699 km and takes eight hours and 55 minutes. The fare is Rs 3135 for Executive Chair Class and Rs 1680 for AC Chair Car.
Ajmer–Chandigarh
The Ajmer–Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express covers 678 km in eight hours and 35 minutes. Passengers pay Rs 3185 for Executive Chair Class and Rs 1735 for AC Chair Car.
Secunderabad–Tirupati
The Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express spans 661 km in eight hours and 25 minutes. The Executive Chair Class fare is Rs 3095, and the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1695.
New Delhi–SMVD Katra
The New Delhi–SMVD Katra Vande Bharat Express travels 655 km in eight hours and 15 minutes. The Executive Chair Class fare is Rs 3065, while the AC Chair Car is priced at Rs 1680.
Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt
The Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt. Vande Bharat Express covers 629 km in eight hours and 15 minutes. The Executive Chair Class costs Rs 2980, and the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1640.
