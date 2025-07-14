Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931588https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/7-longest-routes-covered-by-vande-bharat-express-timing-fares-other-details-2931588
NewsPhotos7 Longest Routes Covered By Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Fares, Other Details
photoDetails

7 Longest Routes Covered By Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Fares, Other Details

The Indian Railways has introduced multiple Vande Bharat Express Trains on several routes across India. The Vande Bharat trains have been in demand due to their amenities. The fully air-conditioned trains offer not only a faster ride but also onboard luxury that matches flight services. Over 138 Vande Bharat trains are in service at present, and 100 more are in the pipeline. Here, we are sharing a list of the longest Vande Bharat routes and fares: 

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

New Delhi–Varanasi

1/7
New Delhi–Varanasi

The New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 771 km in eight hours. The fare for the Executive Chair Class is Rs 3370, while the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1820.

 

Follow Us

Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil

2/7
Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil

The Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express travels 727 km in eight hours and 50 minutes. The Executive Chair Class is priced at Rs 3260, and the AC Chair Car at Rs 1775.

Follow Us

Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad

3/7
Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express runs for 699 km and takes eight hours and 55 minutes. The fare is Rs 3135 for Executive Chair Class and Rs 1680 for AC Chair Car.

Follow Us

Ajmer–Chandigarh

4/7
Ajmer–Chandigarh

The Ajmer–Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express covers 678 km in eight hours and 35 minutes. Passengers pay Rs 3185 for Executive Chair Class and Rs 1735 for AC Chair Car.

Follow Us

Secunderabad–Tirupati

5/7
Secunderabad–Tirupati

The Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express spans 661 km in eight hours and 25 minutes. The Executive Chair Class fare is Rs 3095, and the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1695.

Follow Us

New Delhi–SMVD Katra

6/7
New Delhi–SMVD Katra

The New Delhi–SMVD Katra Vande Bharat Express travels 655 km in eight hours and 15 minutes. The Executive Chair Class fare is Rs 3065, while the AC Chair Car is priced at Rs 1680.

Follow Us

Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt

7/7
Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt

The Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt. Vande Bharat Express covers 629 km in eight hours and 15 minutes. The Executive Chair Class costs Rs 2980, and the AC Chair Car costs Rs 1640.

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysVande Bharat Expressmobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer
camera icon8
title
challenging puzzles
6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
camera icon7
title
monsoon gardening tips
Monsoon Gardening Guide: 7 Tips To Protect Plants from Damaging Due To Excess Rain
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
7 Longest Routes Covered By Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Fares, Other Details
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan Scheme
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Are You Also Making These 5 Mistakes? 20th Installment Of Rs 2,000 May Be Impacted If...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK