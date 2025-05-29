7 Oldest Railway Stations In India: New Delhi Not On The List - Check Full Details
The Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world, comprising over 7,000 railway stations across the nation. These stations handle rail services for millions of passengers, facilitating their commute across the country. Here are some of the oldest railway stations that have played a key role in shaping India's rail history.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) was built in 1853, holds the distinction of being India's first railway station. Originally named Victoria Terminus, it was later renamed in honor of the legendary Maratha king. This iconic station has also earned recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing a blend of Victorian Gothic and Indian architectural styles
Howrah Junction
This railway station was established in 1854 and is also known as the busiest railway station in India. It handles a large number of trains daily.
Royapuram Railway Station
Royapuram Railway Station is located in Chennai and was build in 1856.
Kanpur Central
Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction
Old Delhi Railway Station
Lucknow Charbagh Railway Station
