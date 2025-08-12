Advertisement
NewsPhotosAjni–Pune Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Distance, Timing, Fare, Other Details Of Longest VB Train
Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Distance, Timing, Fare, Other Details Of Longest VB Train

Longest Vande Bharat Express: On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat Express, along with two other premium trains, marking another step forward in India’s high-speed rail network. Operated by Indian Railways, this new service stands out for covering the longest route of any Vande Bharat train in the country.

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Route

Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Route

The train connects Nagpur’s Ajni station to Pune, covering a distance of 881 km in around 12 hours. Along the way, it halts at Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, and Daund Chord Line before reaching Pune. This route enhances connectivity across Maharashtra and is expected to boost tourism and regional development. (Photo: ANI)

Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Fare

Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Fare

Travellers can choose between two seating options. A Chair Car (CC) ticket costs Rs 2,040, while an Executive Chair Car (EC) ticket is priced at Rs 3,725, offering additional comfort and amenities. (Photo: ANI)

Longest Vande Bharat Train

Longest Vande Bharat Train

At 881 km, this is the longest Vande Bharat route in India, surpassing the New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat’s 759 km stretch. The journey time of approximately 12 hours makes it a fast and convenient alternative to other modes of travel. (Photo: ANI)

Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Timing

Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Timing

The train operates six days a week. Train No. 26102: Departs Ajni at 9:50 am and arrives in Pune at 9:50 pm. Train No. 26101: Departs Pune at 6:25 am and reaches Ajni at 6:25 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Modern Travel Experience

Nagpur-Pune VB Modern Travel Experience

With its state-of-the-art design, the Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express offers passengers a smooth and comfortable journey, complete with modern amenities, faster travel, and improved efficiency — all hallmarks of India’s flagship semi-high-speed train service. (Photo: ANI)

First Vande Bharat

First Vande Bharat

As an excellent example of the ‘Make in India’ success story, the Indian Railways launched India’s first indigenous Semi High Speed train, Vande Bharat Express. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. (Photo: ANI)

 (Photo: ANI)

