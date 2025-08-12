Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Distance, Timing, Fare, Other Details Of Longest VB Train

photoDetails

Longest Vande Bharat Express: On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat Express, along with two other premium trains, marking another step forward in India’s high-speed rail network. Operated by Indian Railways, this new service stands out for covering the longest route of any Vande Bharat train in the country.