Bhutan To Get First-Ever Railway Link With India: Check Connecting Stations, Cost, Other Details
India-Bhutan Railways Network: India and Bhutan have been in talks since 2018 to connect both countries via a railway network. Now, both nations have officially agreed to connect through the railway network. A memorandum of understanding has been signed for this project, under which six stations will be linked to the railway network.
Indian Railways is reportedly set to construct a 69.4-kilometer railway line connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelefu in Bhutan. The project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 3,500 crore, will link Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelefu in Bhutan.
This railway line will enhance tourism and trade between India and Bhutan, while also strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
Additionally, it will provide Bhutan with its first-ever railway link. The construction of the railway link will be carried out by the Government of India. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for laying the railway line has already been completed.
Train operations on this route will be managed by the North Eastern Frontier (NF) Railway.
As part of this project, six new stations will be developed including Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Balajan, Dadgiri, and Gelefu.
Following the coup in Bangladesh, the India-Bangladesh railway link project from Agartala in Tripura to Akhaura in Bangladesh has been put on hold. The project had an estimated budget of around ₹708.73 crore. It's important to note that train services between Bengal and Bangladesh have been suspended since July 2024. (Image: Freepik)
In November 2023, India surveyed a rail network project to connect Aizawl, Mizoram, to Myanmar's Hnahthial, spanning 223 km. The plan aimed to link Mizoram with Sittwe port in Myanmar. However, due to political instability in Myanmar, the project has been stalled.
