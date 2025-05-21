Big Boost For Indian Railways Passengers: 103 Amrit Stations Get Airport Like Swanky Facilities - PICS
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations via video conference on 22nd May 2025. These stations are located across 86 districts in 18 States and Union Territories of India, including notable ones such as Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad of Karnataka. Developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, these stations are part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Under this initiative, more than 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, incorporating elements of regional architecture and significantly enhancing passenger amenities.
Joychandipahar Railway Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped Joychandi Pahar Junction railway station, which serves Adra town and Raghunathpur in the Purulia district of West Bengal. The station falls under the South Eastern Railway zone.
Bagalkot Railway Station
Bagalkot Railway Station has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 16.06 crore. It now features a modern station building, improved passenger amenities, dedicated parking, upgraded platforms, lifts, escalators, and a wide foot overbridge, offering a comfortable and accessible travel experience.
Dharwad Railway Station
Dharwad Railway Station has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹17.1 crore. Upgrades include a second entry, wide foot overbridge, lifts, escalators, modern signage, digital amenities, Divyangjan-friendly toilets, improved parking, ticket counters, and drinking water facilities, enhancing overall accessibility and passenger comfort.
Gadag Railway Station
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), three additional dormitories have been constructed in the new station building at Gadag, bringing the total number of dormitories to four.
Munirabad Railway Station
Munirabad Railway Station has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 18.40 crore. Key upgrades include a new station building, wide foot overbridge, modern signage, lifts, renovated waiting halls, parking zones, and enhanced passenger facilities for a smoother and more comfortable travel experience.
Baijnath Paprola Railway Station
Baijnath Paprola Railway Station, located in Himachal Pradesh, is one of the 103 stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and will be inaugurated via video conference on 22nd May 2025.
Saharanpur Railway Station
Saharanpur Railway Station, located in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the 103 stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and will be inaugurated via video conference on 22nd May 2025. (Images: X/ @AshwiniVaishnaw)
Trending Photos