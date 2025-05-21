Big Boost For Indian Railways Passengers: 103 Amrit Stations Get Airport Like Swanky Facilities - PICS

photoDetails

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations via video conference on 22nd May 2025. These stations are located across 86 districts in 18 States and Union Territories of India, including notable ones such as Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad of Karnataka. Developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, these stations are part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Under this initiative, more than 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, incorporating elements of regional architecture and significantly enhancing passenger amenities.