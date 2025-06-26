Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2922377https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/big-jolt-for-indian-railways-travellers-train-fares-set-to-rise-from-check-what-govt-plans-2922377
NewsPhotosBig Jolt For Indian Railways Travellers: Train Fares Set To Rise From...; Check What Govt Plans
photoDetails

Big Jolt For Indian Railways Travellers: Train Fares Set To Rise From...; Check What Govt Plans

Indian Railways Train Fare Hike: Train travel may become a little expensive from next month. Indian Railways is planning to increase the train fare from July 1, aiming at boosting its revenue, media reports suggest. Let's take a look at the expected per km train fare hike.

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Non-AC Class

1/5
Non-AC Class

According to the reports, the fare in non-AC class in Mail and Express trains will be increased by 1 paise per km.

Follow Us

AC Travel

2/5
AC Travel

AC travel may see a fare hike of 2 paise per km. The government will take a call on notifying the fare hike in a few days. 

Follow Us

Fare Hike

3/5
Fare Hike

For instance, with this fare hike, one-way AC travel to Mumbai or Kolkata from Delhi would get costlier by around Rs 25 to Rs 30.

Follow Us

Fare

4/5
Fare

Media reports suggest that the fare for suburban tickets, monthly passes, and second-class travel for 500 km will remain unchanged.

Follow Us

Aadhaar

5/5
Aadhaar

Additionally, Indian Railways has announced that starting from July 1, Tatkal tickets through IRCTC's official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar.

Follow Us
mobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK