Big Jolt For Indian Railways Travellers: Train Fares Set To Rise From...; Check What Govt Plans
Indian Railways Train Fare Hike: Train travel may become a little expensive from next month. Indian Railways is planning to increase the train fare from July 1, aiming at boosting its revenue, media reports suggest. Let's take a look at the expected per km train fare hike.
Non-AC Class
According to the reports, the fare in non-AC class in Mail and Express trains will be increased by 1 paise per km.
AC Travel
AC travel may see a fare hike of 2 paise per km. The government will take a call on notifying the fare hike in a few days.
Fare Hike
For instance, with this fare hike, one-way AC travel to Mumbai or Kolkata from Delhi would get costlier by around Rs 25 to Rs 30.
Fare
Media reports suggest that the fare for suburban tickets, monthly passes, and second-class travel for 500 km will remain unchanged.
Aadhaar
Additionally, Indian Railways has announced that starting from July 1, Tatkal tickets through IRCTC's official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar.
