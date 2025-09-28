Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly elections, Indian Railways will launch seven new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express services. Four will run within Bihar, while the Amrit Bharat Express trains connect major Indian cities, improving passenger convenience and strengthening rail links, all operated by East Central Railway. The launch of the new trains will significantly improve passenger convenience within the state while also strengthening Bihar’s rail links with Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
Danapur–Jhajha Fast Passenger (Train No 53204/53203)
Starting October 1, this train with 22 LHB coaches will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays, and halt at 22 stations, including Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, and Jamui.
Patna–Buxar Fast Passenger (Train No 53201/53202)
This train, comprising 20 ICF coaches, will operate six days a week, except Sundays, with key stops at Danapur, Ara, and Raghunathpur.
Patna–Islampur DEMU Passenger (Train No 75274/75273)
This train will run six days a week except on Sundays. Stops at 19 stations, including Punpun, Hilsa, and Khorampur.
Patna–Nawada DEMU Passenger (Train No 75272/75271)
The train will run six days a week, excluding Sundays, stopping at 21 stations, including Sheikhpura, Barbigha, and Bihar Sharif.
Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express (Train No 15293/15294)
This train will run weekly from Muzaffarpur on Tuesdays and from Charlapalli on Thursdays. It consists of 22 coaches and goes to halt at 24 stations, including Hajipur, Buxar, Satna, and Peddapalli.
Darbhanga–Madar Amrit Bharat Express
Darbhanga–Madar Amrit Bharat Express is going to launch on Monday in view of the Bihar assembly election. This train will stop at 31 stations, including Kamtaul, Kanpur Central, and Tundla.
Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
The Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express is set to launch on Monday. This train will halt at 19 stations, including Siwan, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, and Kanpur Central. (All Images: ANI)
Trending Photos