Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details

photoDetails

english

2965834

Ahead of Bihar’s assembly elections, Indian Railways will launch seven new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express services. Four will run within Bihar, while the Amrit Bharat Express trains connect major Indian cities, improving passenger convenience and strengthening rail links, all operated by East Central Railway. The launch of the new trains will significantly improve passenger convenience within the state while also strengthening Bihar’s rail links with Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.