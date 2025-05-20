Chabahar-Zahedan Railway Line Nears Completion: Another Strategic Shocker For Pakistan
Amid tensions with India, Pakistan is set to get another shocker from Iran. The Chabahar-Zahedan railway is a critical infrastructure project in Iran, aimed at connecting the strategically important Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman to Iran's national railway network at Zahedan, near the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. This railway forms a vital part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), designed to enhance regional connectivity and trade. The project is nearing completion and will serve as another strategic trade/transport route in future, not only for Iran but also for India.
Length And Route
The Chabahar-Zahedan railway project spans approximately 628-750 kilometers. It originates at Chabahar Port and extends to Zahedan, passing through cities like Nikshahr, Iranshahr, and Khash. A significant section of the railway, specifically the 155-kilometer Zahedan-Khash line, has already been inaugurated.
Project Status and Timeline
Construction of the railway commenced in 2010. While some sections have been completed and inaugurated, the overall project remains under construction. Iranian officials have expressed intentions to complete the remaining sections, with various timelines projected, including an aim to finish the project by late 2025 or March 2026. As of early 2025, the physical progress of the project is reported to be around 80 percent.
Funding and Investment
The estimated value of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project is approximately $1.5 billion. Iran has allocated funds from its National Development Fund for the construction. India had initially shown interest in funding parts of the project, and a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Iranian Railways. However, Iran decided to proceed with the construction independently in 2020, citing delays in proposed Indian funding, partly due to concerns over US sanctions.
Strategic Significance
The railway holds immense strategic importance for Iran, India, and other regional countries. For Iran, it aims to develop the eastern part of the country, facilitate trade, and strengthen its role as a transit hub connecting Central Asia and Afghanistan to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the narrow Strait of Hormuz. For India, it provides a crucial land-sea route to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, bypassing Pakistan, and is a key component of the INSTC to reduce transportation time and costs for goods to Russia and Europe.
Technical Specifications
The railway is designed as a single-track line with Iran's standard gauge. It is engineered for a maximum operating speed of 120 km/h for passenger trains and 90 km/h for freight trains. The project includes the construction of 17 kilometers of tunnels, total 36, and 20 kilometers of special bridges, involving significant earthworks and concrete pouring.
Cost And Capacity
Upon completion, it is expected to have the capacity to transport 2 million passengers and 7.7 million tons of cargo annually. The estimated cost of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project is approximately $1.5 billion or around INR 13,000 crore.
Challenges and Obstacles
The project has faced several challenges, notably the impact of international sanctions on Iran, which have affected funding and the ability to procure equipment. Geopolitical tensions, including the evolving dynamics between India, Iran, China, and the US, have also influenced the project's progress. Competition from other regional connectivity initiatives, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also presents a complex landscape for the Chabahar-Zahedan railway. (Pics: Iran Observer X Video)
Trending Photos