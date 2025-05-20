Chabahar-Zahedan Railway Line Nears Completion: Another Strategic Shocker For Pakistan

photoDetails

Amid tensions with India, Pakistan is set to get another shocker from Iran. The Chabahar-Zahedan railway is a critical infrastructure project in Iran, aimed at connecting the strategically important Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman to Iran's national railway network at Zahedan, near the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. This railway forms a vital part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), designed to enhance regional connectivity and trade. The project is nearing completion and will serve as another strategic trade/transport route in future, not only for Iran but also for India.