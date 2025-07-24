Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: New Expressway To Open On THIS Date; Check Entry, Exit, Route, Details
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opening Date Announced: Commuting between Delhi and Dehradun is about to get significantly easier and faster. What once took around six and a half hours by road will soon take just two to two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. At present, it takes around 5-7 hours to reach Dehradun from Delhi. The expressway will cut the travel time drastically. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has officially announced the expressway’s opening timeline in the Rajya Sabha.
Phase-I From August 2025
The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will become operational in August 2025, meaning travellers will be able to start using parts of the expressway as early as next month. The entire project is expected to be completed by October 2025, allowing for full travel access between the two cities. Once open, the 210 km distance between Delhi and Dehradun can be covered in just 2 to 2.5 hours, a huge time reduction from the current 6–6.5 hours.
Toll-Free Access
To facilitate smoother travel for daily commuters, the first 18 km stretch from Akshardham to Loni will remain toll-free. This move is expected to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for local travelers. (Representative Image: ANI)
Entry and Exit
The newly inaugurated section serves as a crucial entry and exit point for Dehradun via the Saharanpur route. It also extends the existing 12 km elevated road, ensuring seamless movement for vehicles traveling to and from Dehradun. (Representative Image: ANI)
High-Speed Travel
Vehicles will be allowed to cruise at a speed of up to 100 km/h on the expressway, ensuring quick and smooth travel without congestion. The initial 18 km stretch from Delhi will be toll-free, while tolls will be applicable for the remaining distance based on the stretch used.
Project Cost, Completion Date
The total cost of building this high-speed, access-controlled expressway is estimated at ?11,868.6 crore. Although it was originally slated for completion by March 2024, the project faced delays and is now scheduled to be fully operational by October 2025.
Route and Key Features
The expressway starts from Akshardham in East Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur, finally reaching Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Key infrastructure such as flyovers, underpasses, service lanes, and sound barriers have been incorporated to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.
Unique Highlights
One of the standout features of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a 35 km elevated road, divided into four major phases. The first phase comprises a 32 km elevated section from Delhi to Baghpat, which can be covered in just 25 minutes. The second phase spans a 118 km greenfield corridor from Baghpat to Saharanpur, featuring over 60 underpasses and 4 interchanges.
Wildlife Underpass
The expressway also considers environmental sustainability—a 14 km wildlife underpass has been built to allow safe passage for animals, ensuring their natural movement is not disrupted by the high-speed traffic.
