Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936412https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/delhi-dehradun-expressway-latest-news-entry-exit-points-route-opening-date-timeline-new-announcement-gadkari-2936412
NewsPhotosDelhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: New Expressway To Open On THIS Date; Check Entry, Exit, Route, Details
photoDetails

Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: New Expressway To Open On THIS Date; Check Entry, Exit, Route, Details

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opening Date Announced: Commuting between Delhi and Dehradun is about to get significantly easier and faster. What once took around six and a half hours by road will soon take just two to two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. At present, it takes around 5-7 hours to reach Dehradun from Delhi. The expressway will cut the travel time drastically. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has officially announced the expressway’s opening timeline in the Rajya Sabha. 

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Phase-I From August 2025

1/9
Phase-I From August 2025

The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will become operational in August 2025, meaning travellers will be able to start using parts of the expressway as early as next month. The entire project is expected to be completed by October 2025, allowing for full travel access between the two cities. Once open, the 210 km distance between Delhi and Dehradun can be covered in just 2 to 2.5 hours, a huge time reduction from the current 6–6.5 hours.

Follow Us

Toll-Free Access

2/9
Toll-Free Access

To facilitate smoother travel for daily commuters, the first 18 km stretch from Akshardham to Loni will remain toll-free. This move is expected to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for local travelers. (Representative Image: ANI)

Follow Us

Entry and Exit

3/9
Entry and Exit

The newly inaugurated section serves as a crucial entry and exit point for Dehradun via the Saharanpur route. It also extends the existing 12 km elevated road, ensuring seamless movement for vehicles traveling to and from Dehradun.  (Representative Image: ANI)

Follow Us

High-Speed Travel

4/9
High-Speed Travel

Vehicles will be allowed to cruise at a speed of up to 100 km/h on the expressway, ensuring quick and smooth travel without congestion. The initial 18 km stretch from Delhi will be toll-free, while tolls will be applicable for the remaining distance based on the stretch used.

Follow Us

Project Cost, Completion Date

5/9
Project Cost, Completion Date

The total cost of building this high-speed, access-controlled expressway is estimated at ?11,868.6 crore. Although it was originally slated for completion by March 2024, the project faced delays and is now scheduled to be fully operational by October 2025.

Follow Us

Route and Key Features

6/9
Route and Key Features

The expressway starts from Akshardham in East Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur, finally reaching Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Key infrastructure such as flyovers, underpasses, service lanes, and sound barriers have been incorporated to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

Follow Us

Unique Highlights

7/9
Unique Highlights

One of the standout features of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a 35 km elevated road, divided into four major phases. The first phase comprises a 32 km elevated section from Delhi to Baghpat, which can be covered in just 25 minutes. The second phase spans a 118 km greenfield corridor from Baghpat to Saharanpur, featuring over 60 underpasses and 4 interchanges.

Follow Us

Wildlife Underpass

8/9
Wildlife Underpass

The expressway also considers environmental sustainability—a 14 km wildlife underpass has been built to allow safe passage for animals, ensuring their natural movement is not disrupted by the high-speed traffic.

 

Follow Us

9/9
Follow Us
mobilityDelhi-Dehradun expresswayNitin GadkariUttarakhand
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Fermented foods
8 Unique Fermented Foods To Boost Your Gut And Surprise Your Taste Buds
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man, Born In Mumbai’s Lohar Chawl, Dropped Out Of School At 15 But Founded Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 Giant - His Company Is India's Largest Manufacturer Of….; Find Out His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
From Sunil Gavaskar To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 5 Indian Openers With Most Runs Against England - Check List
camera icon8
title
Indian sportswomen
Divya Deshmukh To Manu Bhaker: The New Era of Indian Sportswomen ; Atletic Prowess With Shining Glamour
camera icon5
title
mobility
Indian Railways: How To Get A Platform Ticket In Seconds - FASTEST Process Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK