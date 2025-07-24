Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: New Expressway To Open On THIS Date; Check Entry, Exit, Route, Details

1 / 9

The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will become operational in August 2025, meaning travellers will be able to start using parts of the expressway as early as next month. The entire project is expected to be completed by October 2025, allowing for full travel access between the two cities. Once open, the 210 km distance between Delhi and Dehradun can be covered in just 2 to 2.5 hours, a huge time reduction from the current 6–6.5 hours.