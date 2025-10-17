Don’t Want To Miss Your Flight? Avoid These 7 Common Boarding Gate Mistakes That Could Stop You

photoDetails

english

2973161

Boarding a flight smoothly requires more than just having a ticket. Small mistakes at the airport gate can lead to denied boarding and ruin your travel plans. Common issues include arriving late, carrying expired or mismatched IDs, and having overweight or excess luggage. Missing travel documents like e-tickets, boarding passes, or visas can also cause problems. Passengers must follow security rules and avoid carrying prohibited items. Additionally, misbehavior or unpaid charges for baggage or seat upgrades may prevent you from boarding.