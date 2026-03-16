End of tatkal ticketing booking woes? Indian Railways spends Rs 1,000 cr to revamp 40-year-old IRCTC reservation system, increases capacity to handle 1.25 lakh tickets per minute
Indian Railways' New Reservation System: In a major move to reduce Tatkal booking issues, Indian Railways is investing Rs 1,000 crore to revamp its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system used by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The new next-generation platform will significantly increase booking capacity and handle up to 1.25 lakh tickets per minute.
The upgrade is expected to improve speed, reduce website slowdowns during peak booking hours, and make the process smoother for millions of passengers, especially during the Tatkal booking window. With this overhaul, Indian Railways aims to modernise one of the world’s oldest and most heavily used railway ticketing systems and provide faster and more reliable online reservations for travellers.
Indian railways to launch new high-speed reservation system
Indian Railways is preparing to launch a new high-speed reservation platform that will replace its nearly 40-year-old Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The upgraded digital infrastructure is expected to go live in the coming months and significantly modernise railway ticket booking across the country.
Upgrade aimed at fixing slow servers and booking failures
Current ticketing handled through IRCTC portal
Rs 1,000 crore investment to modernise ticketing infrastructure
New system to handle five times more booking capacity
Railway officials aim to reduce waiting lists
Officials say the PRS overhaul is an important step towards reducing waiting lists in the long term. However, eliminating waiting lists will also depend on increasing train capacity and improving overall railway infrastructure alongside digital upgrades.
PRS Modernisation Phase-2 approved in 2022
The Railway Board approved the PRS Modernisation Phase-2 project in 2022 with an allocation of Rs 183 crore. The project is being executed by Centre for Railway Information Systems, and preparations for the rollout are already in advanced stages.
World's oldest ticketing system: New platform to run on Open-Source Software
The PRS has been in operation since 1985. It was originally designed to run for about 15 years, but it has continued working for nearly four decades. This makes it one of the oldest and most heavily used ticketing systems in the world.
The system was built using Fortran 77, one of the earliest high-level programming languages. The new platform will run on open-source technologies, including Red Hat’s enterprise Linux and other software. This change means no single company will own the core code or control access to the system. (Image Credit: Freepik)
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