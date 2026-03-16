End of tatkal ticketing booking woes? Indian Railways spends Rs 1,000 cr to revamp 40-year-old IRCTC reservation system, increases capacity to handle 1.25 lakh tickets per minute

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Indian Railways' New Reservation System: In a major move to reduce Tatkal booking issues, Indian Railways is investing Rs 1,000 crore to revamp its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system used by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The new next-generation platform will significantly increase booking capacity and handle up to 1.25 lakh tickets per minute.

The upgrade is expected to improve speed, reduce website slowdowns during peak booking hours, and make the process smoother for millions of passengers, especially during the Tatkal booking window. With this overhaul, Indian Railways aims to modernise one of the world’s oldest and most heavily used railway ticketing systems and provide faster and more reliable online reservations for travellers.