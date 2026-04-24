Ever wondered why plane window shades must stay open during takeoff and landing? Real reason inside
Imagine you are sitting by the window on an aircraft. The plane is about to take off. Just as you get comfortable, a flight attendant walks up and politely asks you to open the window shade. The same thing happens before landing. First-time fliers may find this odd. Some even feel it's unnecessary. But there's a reason behind this, which is directly connected to safety.
During takeoff and landing, the aircraft is at its most critical phase. If something goes wrong, these are the moments when quick action matters the most. (Image source- IANS)
Open window shades help both passengers and the crew stay aware of what's happening outside. For example, if there's smoke, fire, or any unusual situation near the wing or engine, it can be spotted immediately. (Image source- IANS)
With window shades open, flight attendants will be able to quickly assess outside conditions in case of an emergency. It will allow them to decide which side of the aircraft is safer for evacuation. (Image source- IANS)
If one side has fire or debris, they can guide passengers to exit from the safer side without wasting time. It also helps rescue teams outside. (Image source- ANI)
In case of an incident, rescue team members can look inside the cabin through the windows to assess the situation quickly. (Image source- ANI)
Trending Photos