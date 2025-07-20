FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
FASTag Annual Pass: The much-anticipated FASTag Annual Pass is finally making its way to users this August. Listed on the official website of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the pass opens the door to seamless travel—offering information on eligibility, validity, benefits, and the application process.
But here’s the catch: if you’re planning to take advantage of this scheme, make sure to complete your KYC before August 15. In this gallery, we’ll guide you through whether the FASTag Annual Pass can be used on other vehicles and which types of vehicles are eligible under this scheme.
FASTag Annual Pass To Launch On August 15
The FASTag annual pass will be rolled out nationwide on August 15 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aiming to make highway travel more economical and efficient for private vehicle users in the country.
FASTag Annual Pass Cost And Validity
The FASTag annual pass is priced at Rs 3,000 and is valid for either one year or 200 trips—whichever is completed first. It is designed to reduce frequent toll payments and simplify regular highway commuting.
One FASTag, One Vehicle Rule
As per NHAI, each FASTag is vehicle-specific and cannot be used interchangeably. Using a FASTag on a vehicle other than the one it’s registered with is considered a rule violation and may lead to hefty penalties.
FASTag Annual Pass: Applicable To Private Vehicles
The annual pass is applicable only for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It cannot be used on commercial vehicles and is valid only at designated National Highways and Expressways.
FASTag Annual Pass: How To Activate It
The annual pass can be activated via the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI’s official website. Once activated, users can conveniently renew their pass online without the need to visit any toll plaza.
No Need For New FASTag
There’s no requirement to purchase a new FASTag for the annual pass. Users can activate the pass on their existing FASTag issued by banks or platforms like Paytm, ICICI Bank, or HDFC Bank.
FASTag Annual Pass: One Vehicle, One Pass
The annual pass is non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed. If the pass is used on another vehicle, it will be deactivated immediately, rendering it unusable.
