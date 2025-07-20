Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934401https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/fastag-annual-pass-launch-in-august-can-you-use-it-on-another-vehicle-check-new-rules-cost-validity-and-how-to-activate-it-2934401
NewsPhotosFASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
photoDetails

FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It

FASTag Annual Pass: The much-anticipated FASTag Annual Pass is finally making its way to users this August. Listed on the official website of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the pass opens the door to seamless travel—offering information on eligibility, validity, benefits, and the application process.

But here’s the catch: if you’re planning to take advantage of this scheme, make sure to complete your KYC before August 15. In this gallery, we’ll guide you through whether the FASTag Annual Pass can be used on other vehicles and which types of vehicles are eligible under this scheme.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass To Launch On August 15

1/7
FASTag Annual Pass To Launch On August 15

The FASTag annual pass will be rolled out nationwide on August 15 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aiming to make highway travel more economical and efficient for private vehicle users in the country.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass Cost And Validity

2/7
FASTag Annual Pass

The FASTag annual pass is priced at Rs 3,000 and is valid for either one year or 200 trips—whichever is completed first. It is designed to reduce frequent toll payments and simplify regular highway commuting. 

Follow Us

One FASTag, One Vehicle Rule

3/7
FASTag Annual Pass

As per NHAI, each FASTag is vehicle-specific and cannot be used interchangeably. Using a FASTag on a vehicle other than the one it’s registered with is considered a rule violation and may lead to hefty penalties.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Applicable To Private Vehicles

4/7
FASTag Annual Pass

The annual pass is applicable only for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It cannot be used on commercial vehicles and is valid only at designated National Highways and Expressways.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Activate It

5/7
FASTag Annual Pass

The annual pass can be activated via the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI’s official website. Once activated, users can conveniently renew their pass online without the need to visit any toll plaza.  

Follow Us

No Need For New FASTag

6/7
FASTag Annual Pass

There’s no requirement to purchase a new FASTag for the annual pass. Users can activate the pass on their existing FASTag issued by banks or platforms like Paytm, ICICI Bank, or HDFC Bank. 

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: One Vehicle, One Pass

7/7
FASTag Annual Pass

The annual pass is non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed. If the pass is used on another vehicle, it will be deactivated immediately, rendering it unusable. 

Follow Us
mobilityFASTag Annual PassFASTag Annual Pass CostFASTag Annual Pass Rules
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed In Chic Bold Fashion
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 flops
Jacks,Venkatesh, Kishan, Shami & ...: Top 9 IPL 2025 Stars Who Failed To Deliver And May Be Traded In 2026, Reasons Revealed Too!!
camera icon10
title
India Test record Manchester
9 Losses, 0 Wins: Shubman Gill Eyes To Break 89-Year Drought For India in Manchester Test, Here's How India Fared At This Ground
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Woman, Once Served Food, Struggled To Pay Rent, Later Became CEO Of US Tech Giant Valued At Rs 2,14,66,95,60,000 — Find Out Her Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Saiyaara
‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK