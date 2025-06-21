FASTag Annual Toll Pass At Rs 3,000: How To Activate, Check Validity, Eligibility, And Benefits – How Much You Can Save
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a new FASTag Annual Plan, starting at Rs 3,000, which will be available from August 15, 2025. The pass allows up to 200 toll-free trips or one year of usage—whichever comes first—after which it will automatically revert to regular FASTag mode.
Vehicle owners with an existing FASTag don’t need to purchase a new one, as the Annual Pass can be linked to their current tag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria set by NHAI. This new system aims to resolve common issues such as frequent toll deductions, delays at toll booths, and inconsistent charges, offering private vehicle users a smoother, more cost-effective travel experience.
New FASTag Annual Plan Announced
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has introduced a new FASTag-based annual toll pass for private vehicles, aiming to simplify toll payments and offer greater convenience to non-commercial vehicle owners across India.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Exclusive To Private Vehicles Only
The Annual Pass is designed solely for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. It is not applicable for trucks, buses, or other commercial transportation vehicles operating on Indian highways.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Excludes State And Private Roads
The FASTag Annual Pass will not be valid on state highways, privately managed toll roads, or expressways not operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), limiting its usage area.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: How To Activate
To activate the FASTag Annual Pass, your vehicle and FASTag will first be checked for eligibility. If they qualify, you’ll need to pay Rs 3,000 for the base year 2025–26 using the Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website. Once the payment is confirmed, the annual pass will be activated on your registered FASTag.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Validity
Once activated, the toll pass offers free access for up to 200 trips or one year—whichever comes first—eliminating the need for repeated toll payments for regular highway commuters.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Eligibility
To be eligible for the FASTag Annual Pass, the vehicle must have a valid registration and an active, functional FASTag.
FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Benefits And Savings
The FASTag Annual Pass offers significant advantages for frequent highway travelers. Regular users can save up to 70% on toll expenses over time. Unlike traditional FASTag usage, there’s no need to recharge for every trip, making travel more seamless and hassle-free. Adding further, once the pass expires—after one year or 200 trips—it can be conveniently renewed using the same online process, ensuring continued access without complications.
