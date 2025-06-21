FASTag Annual Toll Pass At Rs 3,000: How To Activate, Check Validity, Eligibility, And Benefits – How Much You Can Save

photoDetails

english

2919651

FASTag Annual Toll Pass: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a new FASTag Annual Plan, starting at Rs 3,000, which will be available from August 15, 2025. The pass allows up to 200 toll-free trips or one year of usage—whichever comes first—after which it will automatically revert to regular FASTag mode.

Vehicle owners with an existing FASTag don’t need to purchase a new one, as the Annual Pass can be linked to their current tag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria set by NHAI. This new system aims to resolve common issues such as frequent toll deductions, delays at toll booths, and inconsistent charges, offering private vehicle users a smoother, more cost-effective travel experience.