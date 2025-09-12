Fastest Trains Of India: Not Rajdhani, Gatimaan Or Vande Bharat, THIS Train Tops The List - Runs Between...
India's Fastest Trains: India boasts of one of the largest rail networks in the world. The Indian Railways runs thousands of trains per day carrying millions of passengers daily. Over the last few years, Indian Railways has undergone several structural reforms and renovations. Several new trains have made their way to the railway's arsenal and the modern fleet today boasts of luxurious Vande Bharat Express. While a train’s maximum permissible or design speed often grabs headlines, the more realistic measure of performance is its average speed—how fast it runs on its route after accounting for stops, slowdowns, and track conditions. Below are some of India’s fastest passenger trains when measured by their average speeds:
Namo Bharat Trains
India’s fastest train is no longer a conventional express but the modern “Namo Bharat”, running on the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The service clocks a top speed of 160 km/h, placing it at the top of the country’s speed charts. Currently, 30 trainsets are in operation on the stretch between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh. Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) confirmed that once the entire corridor is completed, it will link Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, covering 82.15 km with 16 stations along the route. The design speed of the Namo Bharat trains are 180kmph.
Vande Bharat Express
The Vande Bharat is among the leading semi-high-speed services in India. Though its peak speed capability is much higher, its average speed tends to be around 80-120 km/h depending on the route. On certain stretches, it outpaces many older express and Rajdhani-type trains because of fewer halts and modern traction. The top design speed of Vande Bharat trains are 180kmph.
Gatimaan Express
Running between Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) and Agra, the Gatimaan Express is famous not just for a high top speed (~160 km/h) but also for maintaining a strong average speed in the 90-100 km/h range. It’s often used as a benchmark for how “fast train travel” can be on Indian Railway routes that allow higher speed and have fewer interruptions.
Bhopal Shatabdi Express
The Bhopal Shatabdi holds one of the top spots when average speeds are considered. It often runs at ~100 km/h average speed on its route (including halts). Its route between New Delhi and Bhopal involves fewer long halts and better track conditions in many stretches, which helps it sustain higher average speeds.
August Kranti Tejas / Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Class
The August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani (Mumbai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin) and similar Rajdhanis also show strong average speeds, often ~80-90 km/h including stops. The August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani is quoted to average about 83 km/h over its run. While maximum speeds may be capped in many sections, these trains make up for it with fewer intermediate halts and prioritised pathing.
Rani Kamalapati – New Delhi Shatabdi Express
The Shatabdi Express running between Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) and New Delhi has an average speed of about 82 km/h, including its halts. It’s one of the best examples of how Shatabdi-category trains blend speed and frequency (i.e. more stops relative to Rajdhanis) yet still deliver efficient travel times.
